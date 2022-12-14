Facebook Twitter
Wednesday, December 14, 2022 
Utah Business

Photo of the Day: Vivint employees continue giving tradition

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
merlin_2954679.jpg

East Midvale Elementary School fifth grade student Abigail Barnes hugs her stuffed animal Christmas present donated by the Vivint Gives Back program in Midvale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Vivint employees contributed by shopping, wrapping and delivering gifts nationwide to families who need them.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Vivint employees in Utah and nationwide are spreading the holiday cheer through the Vivint Gives Back program. The organization made stops this week at East Midvale and Lincoln elementary schools in Salt Lake City, and more than 75 locations throughout the country. In what has become an annual tradition, Vivint employees teamed up with schools and community leaders to identify children in need, and help families during the season of giving.

Just like any good Santa’s workshop, the current and former Vivint employees donated, shopped for, wrapped and delivered the gifts, which ranged from necessities like socks, blankets, food and a toothbrush, to toys on the children’s own wishlists.

merlin_2954681.jpg

East Midvale Elementary School fourth grade student Marcus Brown is excited to open a Hot Wheels present donated by the Vivint Gives Back program in Midvale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Vivint employees contributed by shopping, wrapping and delivering gifts nationwide to families who need them.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

merlin_2954675.jpg

East Midvale Elementary School fifth grade student Maria Alikozai opens Christmas presents donated through the Vivint Gives Back program in Midvale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Vivint employees contributed by shopping, wrapping and delivering gifts nationwide to families who need them.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

merlin_2954677.jpg

Vivint employee Samantha Weenig smiles while watching an East Midvale Elementary School student open Christmas presents donated through the Vivint Gives Back program in Midvale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Vivint employees contributed by shopping, wrapping and delivering gifts nationwide to families who need them.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

merlin_2954673.jpg

East Midvale Elementary School fifth grade student Lueiana Patiel hugs her stuffed animal Christmas present donated through the Vivint Gives Back program in Midvale on Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022. Vivint employees contributed by shopping, wrapping and delivering gifts nationwide to families who need them.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

