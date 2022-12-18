Picturing 2022: The Deseret News’ images of the year

For the Deseret News’ talented team of photojournalists, 2022 was a busy year as we set out in a world getting back to normal.

With the news cycle knowing no limits, we took our readers across the state and all around the world, with one of our main focuses this year trained on water in the Beehive State.

Our visual journalists looked at different aspects of the shrinking Great Salt Lake and gave readers an equally deep dive into the waters of the Colorado River. Their images told stories of those who rely on the precious resources, from the headwaters of the river to the Great Basin, down through the Navajo Nation and all the way to the end of the river in Baja California, Mexico.

Even with those big projects, we still made it a priority to highlight the large and small stories of everyday people in our own communities.

From the death of a beloved senator, to a Supreme Court decision that rocked the country, to a contentious senate race, our photographers captured it all.

But the slices of life in between those heavy news stories are always some of our favorites.

Documenting a family enjoying Sunday NFL football together, or the expression of a 5-year-old who can’t contain her excitement while the lieutenant governor reads her a story, or an animal services supervisor sneaking a kiss from a shelter dog always lifts our spirits, and hopefully yours too.

Here are 30 of our favorite images and moments as we look back at 2022 and wish our readers a wonderful 2023.

Christine Rock brings fresh hay to feed her sheep and goats on her family’s property in the Douglas Mesa area of the Navajo Nation in Utah on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Attendees watch as 150 drones perform over them at ILLUMINATE: Light Art + Creative Tech Fest in Salt Lake City on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Elder Dieter F. Uchtdorf, of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints’ Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, and his wife, Sister Harriet Uchtdorf, share a laugh at the Mesa Arizona Temple in Mesa on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022. Elder Uchtdorf received his temple endowment at the Mesa temple 60 years earlier, in 1962. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Motorists drive through colorful fall leaves near Guardsman Pass in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Friday, Oct. 14, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Angel Acosta, 13, falls as he plays with his younger brother Ares Acosta, 5, as their father, Andy Acosta, watches in their home in West Valley on Saturday, Oct. 2, 2022. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

South Hills Middle School seventh graders Tyllman Reece and Trace Hook react as a pig goes to the bathroom during a lecture about raising pigs by Brigham FFA’s Connor Young during Ag Days at the Bastian Agricultural Center in South Jordan on Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

A man paraglides over Adair Kovac at the Great Salt Lake in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

Phyllis Spiegel is ordained as a bishop and walks off stage inside of the Capitol Theatre in Salt Lake City on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

United States Senate candidate Evan McMullin speaks to a group of supporters in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. McMullin was also joined by Michael Steele, former chairman of the National Republican Committee, and Ben McAdams, former U.S. representative. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Dried lake bed is pictured in Farmington Bay, looking at Antelope Island, as the Great Salt Lake experiences record low water levels on Friday, July 22, 2022. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Tourists walk through the Vatican in Rome on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Charlotte, 5, reacts as Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson reads a book to children at Creative Learning Academy in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, July 12, 2022. Henderson announced a bonus to youth and early care workforce offered through the Office of Child Care. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Gustavo Rosales, 23, and his wife, Adriana Mendoza, 22, stand outside their home in the Los Laureles neighborhood of Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico, on Saturday, June 25, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Protesters gather in Washington Square Park before marching to the Capitol to protest the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade in Salt Lake City on Friday, June 24, 2022. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

Competitors wait for the start of a 10K open swim competition at Great Salt Lake State Park in Magna on Saturday, June 11, 2022. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Zeke Greer and his father, Gregg, pose with some of their ties and a surfboard at the Great Salt Lake near Salt Lake City on Tuesday, May 31, 2022. The ties are made of the quick-drying material used in surfer’s board shorts and are sold online, in surf shops and other retail outlets like Modern Missionary in Orem. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Karen Peña, right, director of operations at Episcopal Community Services, has her hands blessed by Mariclea Chollet, director of education at Episcopal Community Services, during the annual Blessing of the Hands at St. Mark’s Hospital in Millcreek, Utah, on Thursday, May 12, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Attendees walk the grounds at the Rio de Janeiro Brazil Temple dedication in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sunday, May 8, 2022. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Elaine Hatch, wife of former U.S. Sen. Orrin G. Hatch, speaks with Gov. Spencer Cox as he gives her the flag that was draped over her husband’s casket as her son, Jess, looks on after the funeral service at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion adjacent to the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 6, 2022. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican in the U.S. Senate and the longest-serving senator from Utah, died April 23 at age 88. He was first elected in 1976 and served 42 years in the Senate until retiring after his seventh term in 2019. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Larkin Mortuary staff members transport the casket bearing the body of former Sen. Orrin Hatch after the public viewing at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, May 4, 2022. Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history and the longest-serving from Utah, died April 23 at age 88. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Apa Sherpa poses for a photo while hiking Kala Patthar, an 18,500-foot subpeak across from Mount Everest, with his trekking group in Nepal on Tuesday, April 26, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

Converus CEO Todd Mickelsen is reflected in employee Adam Johnson’s eye at his Lehi office on Friday, April 22, 2022. Converus has designed a lie detector that measures bio-cognitive responses, such as changes in pupil diameter, eye movement, eye blinks and fixations. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Ukrainian refugee Valentina Chernyshova hugs her grandson Zhan as Chernyshova’s daughter and granddaughter hold hands in the foreground outside of an old Tesco store that is being used to house refugees in Przemysl, Poland, on Thursday, April 21, 2022. Chernyshova’s other daughter, who is Zhan’s mother, is fighting in the war against Russia. Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

South Salt Lake Animal Services supervisor Jenica Laws plays with a dog at the shelter on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Animal shelters are seeing more pets being dropped off. Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Kateryna Hansen, a Utah Ukrainian resident, hugs her daughter, Zoriana, after giving a speech at the Voices for Ukraine event at the Cathedral of the Madeleine in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 21, 2022. Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Natasha Woodhouse, 28, hangs out at a homeless camp in Salt Lake City on Wednesday, March 9, 2022. Salt Lake County’s housing shortage and high home prices have led to the tightest apartment market in the county’s history. Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Mark Wintch sorts steers to send off to a feed yard at his cattle ranch in the Wah Wah Valley, a remote part of Beaver County, on Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. Spenser Heaps, Deseret News

The anti-collision light flashes on one of three Utah Army National Guard Blackhawks as they transport Utah lawmakers on an aerial tour of the Great Salt Lake on Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022. They left from the Capitol in Salt Lake City, Utah. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News