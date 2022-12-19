Photo of the day: Utahns come together for Hanukkah

Utahns of all faith backgrounds joined with their Jewish friends and neighbors to welcome in Hanukkah in a celebration Sunday evening at the state Capitol in Salt Lake City.

Rabbi Benny Zippel and others spoke during the Utah Chanukah Celebration, held in a stunning setting at the Capitol rotunda. Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson joined the celebration and spoke during the event.

As part of the annual celebration, the first candle of a menorah is lit. Former U.S. Ambassador to Mauritius and the Seychelles John Price was assisted by Rabbi Zippel in lighting the first candle.

Price, who attended the University of Utah and lives in Utah, was born in Germany and escaped the Nazis with his family when he was 6 years old.

The Utah Chanukah Celebration was started in 2007 by former Gov. Jon M. Huntsman, as a way for Chanukah, also known as Hanukkah, to be formally recognized. Those who attended also enjoyed hot potato latkes, jelly donuts and chocolate Chanukah gelt.

Rabbi Benny Zippel lights the center candle as members of Utah’s Jewish community gather at the Capitol in Salt Lake City to welcome in the holiday of Chanukah, or Hanukkah, by lighting a menorah on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Members of Utah’s Jewish community gather at the Capitol in Salt Lake City to welcome in the holiday of Chanukah, or Hanukkah, by lighting a menorah on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Former U.S. Ambassador to Mauritius and the Seychelles John Price holds a candle that prior to lighting a menorah, as members of Utah’s Jewish community gather at the Capitol in Salt Lake City to welcome in the holiday of Chanukah, or Hanukkah, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Price was born in Germany and escaped the Nazis with his family when he was 6 years old. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Rabbi Benny Zippel points out a small Star of David necklace that Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson is wearing as members of Utah’s Jewish community gather at the Capitol in Salt Lake City to welcome in the holiday of Chanukah, or Hanukkah, by lighting a menorah on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Jack Elbaum plays with Liam Leeflang before members of Utah’s Jewish community gather at the Capitol in Salt Lake City to welcome in the holiday of Chanukah, or Hanukkah, by lighting a menorah on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News