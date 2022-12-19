Facebook Twitter
Monday, December 19, 2022 
Utah Sports

Photo of the day: Luge world cup returns to Utah

By Deseret News Photographersphotoeditor@deseretnews.com
Italy’s Marion Oberhofer races in the men’s single luge competition in the World Cup at Utah Olympic Park in Park City on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

COVID-19 kept the World Cup circuits away from Utah’s speedy luge track for a few years, but the elite competitors returned this past weekend for the Eberspacher World Cup at Utah Olympic Park in Park City.

Lake Placid in New York had hosted the U.S. stop on the World Cup tour in 2017-2019, then the pandemic limited winter sports competitions and travel. 

German squads won three of the five races on Friday and Saturday on the Utah course, home of the 2002 Winter Olympic Games, while Emily Sweeney and Brittney Arndt won individual medals for the U.S. women and the U.S. men just missed out on podium finishes in singles and doubles events.

merlin_2955125.jpg

A pair compete in the men’s luge doubles for the World Cup in Park City on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

merlin_2955123.jpg

Austria’s Selina Egle and Lara Michaela Kipp race in the women’s luge doubles competition for the World Cup in Park City on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

merlin_2955117.jpg

USA’s Zachary Di Gregorio and Sean Hollander race in the men’s luge doubles event for the World Cup in Park City on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

merlin_2955131.jpg

Romania’s team of Raluca Stramaturaru and Michaela-Carmen Manolescu race in the women’s luge doubles event for the World Cup in Park City on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022.

Ben B. Braun, Deseret News

