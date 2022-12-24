A holiday refugee party, American style

It was only a few years ago, in some cases only a few months, that they had never heard “White Christmas,” let alone knew what one looked like … and many had no idea who Santa Claus was, either.

But here they were, standing in line to see the jolly old fellow in the red suit, just like the rest of us.

The learning curve is sharp when war or poverty or political divides — and sometimes all three — send refugees to the United States of America, but nothing helps flatten out that curve quite like Christmastime.

Each year since 2013 (with the exception of the COVID-19 years), this has been borne out at the Gathering of Light Celebration, a party hosted by the Utah Refugee Connection to help those who have been relocated here feel the holiday spirit — and see how America does Christmas.

An estimated 2,000 attended this year’s celebration, held last Saturday at Lincoln Elementary School. Recently minted American residents from the Far East, Near East, Middle East, South America, Central America, the African continent and all points in between started showing up just before the official starting time of 3 p.m. and kept coming all afternoon as more than 100 volunteer guides helped ease any language and cultural barriers.

Gift-giving stations were spread out across the school’s gym floor. In one corner, littler kids were given stuffed animals; in another corner teenagers received headphones and “Utah You Belong Here” sweatshirts. At the family gift table, warm blankets and solar panels were handed out to the grownups.

1 of 5 2 of 5 3 of 5 4 of 5 5 of 5

Other stations offered face-painting and crafts and Krispy Kreme donuts and photos with Elsa, Spider-Man, Black Panther and Snow White. All had lengthy lines.

But the longest line by far was the one to see Santa.

Greeting the kids, young and old, was Milton Collins, a Santa duly deputized and authorized by the North Pole.

Collins has volunteered to be Santa ever since he learned the first celebration was to be held at Lincoln Elementary, where he also happens to be the school principal.

Few understand what refugees are going through more than the principal of a school where upwards of a third of his students are refugees.

A school where you can walk down the hall, he says, “and hear 24 different languages.”

And while it’s true these immigrants have been given a great gift to find themselves in a safe land where they are free of oppression, it’s also true they’re a long way from home.

“I love to see them happy; I love watching them smile,” says Collins.

Naturally, some of the kids going through the line recognize him.

“They know me. They go, ‘hey?’”

“I just tell them, ‘I’m Mr. Collins on Monday; today, I’m Mr. Santa.’”

Standing off to the side, observing a Black man from Mississippi posing for photos with kids of all colors sitting on his knee — hailing from Afghanistan to Ukraine to Somalia and who knows where else — a hijab-wearing woman from Sudan named Zinab Adam takes in the scene and smiles.

“He’s a very nice man,” she observes.

Does she mean Collins or Santa, she’s asked.

Another smile.

“The kids,” she says, “they can believe.”

Zinab is here as a volunteer, helping out wherever she’s needed. Seven years ago she attended her first Gathering of Light event shortly after arriving in Utah. Four years ago she decided she wanted to switch from the receiving to the giving side of things.

“I have received a lot from this city and I have to do something to say thank you,” she explains.

And so goes the all-inclusive party that has become a Salt Lake tradition.

So many people step up and give to make it an annual success, says Amy Dott Harmer, executive director of the all-volunteer Utah Refugee Connection. Some $70,000 in donations poured in this year from sponsors that include the Ken Garff Automotive Group, the Utah Jazz, Granite School District, Minky Couture and other companies. That’s in addition to the hundreds of hours given by volunteers.

All to let newcomers who have had to flee very tough conditions, through no fault of their own, feel wanted and to get something back.

“Refugees are some of the most unlucky people I know,” says Harmer, who cites a quote from the writer Michael Lewis to sum up how she feels and why events like the Gathering of Light are important and necessary:

“Above all, recognize that if you have had success, you have also had luck — and with luck comes obligation. You owe a debt, and not just to your Gods. You owe a debt to the unlucky.”

