Friday, December 30, 2022 | 
Police reportedly arrest man in Pennsylvania connected to Idaho murders

This photo provided by the Monroe County, Pennsylvania, Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger.

This photo provided by the Monroe County, Pennsylvania, Correctional Facility shows Bryan Kohberger. Arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court, Friday, Dec. 30, 2022, said Kohberger, 28, was being held for extradition in a criminal homicide investigation in the killings of four University of Idaho students, based on an active arrest warrant for first degree murder issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

Monroe County Correctional Facility via Associated Press

Police arrested a 28-year-old man in Pennsylvania Friday in connection to the murders of four University of Idaho students.

That’s according to several outlets, including the Associated Press, which reported Friday morning that officers in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains tracked the man down and made the arrest.

Bryan Christopher Kohberger, 28, was named in an arrest warrant for first degree murder and is being held for extradition, according to the AP, which obtained arrest paperwork filed by Pennsylvania State Police in Monroe County Court. The warrant was issued by the Moscow Police Department and Latah County Prosecutor’s Office.

The man was taken into custody after a SWAT team entered the location, law enforcement told reporters.

The Moscow Police Department, alongside Idaho State Police officers, Moscow city officials and representatives from the University of Idaho, is expected to hold a press conference at 2 p.m. MST.

On Nov. 13, Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle, 20 and Kaylee Goncalves, 21 were found stabbed to death at a home in the small college town of Moscow.

The case has since captured the national spotlight, resulting in an outpouring of tips submitted to police, Reddit forums where conspiracy theories run wild and at least one lawsuit, after a TikTok psychic accused a University of Idaho professor of murdering the students.

The Moscow Police Department says it has received just over 19,000 tips, most from emails, phone calls and media submissions. Police have also conducted over 300 interviews.

Police were also attempting to locate a 2011 to 2013 white Hyundai Elantra that officers think was near the residence when the murders occurred.

AP22350675284333.jpg

A photo and the names of four University of Idaho students who were killed over the weekend at a residence near campus are displayed during a moment of silence, Nov. 16, 2022, before an NCAA college basketball game in Moscow, Idaho.

Ted S. Warren, Associated Press

