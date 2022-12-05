The Deseret News reached out Monday to members of Utah’s all-Republican congressional delegation about former President Donald Trump suggesting the “termination” of Constitution to overturn the 2020 election/

Here’s what they’re saying:

Sen. Mike Lee’s office pointed to a tweet on the senator’s personal account: “The Constitution isn’t needed only on good days; it’s even more important in times of crisis.”

The Constitution isn’t needed only on good days; it’s even more important in times of crisis. — Mike Lee (@BasedMikeLee) December 3, 2022

Rep. Chris Stewart sent a brief statement: “No individual — president or otherwise — has authority over the Constitution.”

On Saturday, again Trump demanded that the 2020 election be overturned or rerun on the heels of a report Friday night about Twitter employees’ internal deliberations over the company’s decision in 2020 to block links to a New York Post article that described emails found on a laptop belonging to Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, according to The New York Times.

Trump has falsely claimed for the past two years that the 2020 election was stolen.

“Do you throw the Presidential Election Results of 2020 OUT and declare the RIGHTFUL WINNER, or do you have a NEW ELECTION?” he wrote in a post on Saturday on his social network, Truth Social. “A Massive Fraud of this type and magnitude allows for the termination of all rules, regulations, and articles, even those found in the Constitution. Our great ‘Founders’ did not want, and would not condone, False & Fraudulent Elections!”

On Monday, Trump blamed the “fake news” for mischaracterizing his statement.

“The Fake News is trying to convince the American People that I said I wanted to ‘terminate’ the Constitution. This is simply more DISINFORMATION & LIES, just like RUSSIA, RUSSIA, RUSSIA, and all of their other HOAXES & SCAMS. What I said was when there is ‘MASSIVE & WIDESPREAD FRAUD & DECEPTION,’ as has been irrefutably proven in the 2020 Presidential Election, steps must be immediately taken to RIGHT THE WRONG. Only FOOLS would disagree with that and accept STOLEN ELECTIONS. MAGA!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Sen. Mitt Romney’s office did to respond to request for comment on Trump’s statement about the Constitution but referred to what the senator said last week about the former president having dinner with white supremacist Nick Fuentes.

“There is no bottom to the degree to which he’s willing to degrade himself, and the country for that matter,” Romney said last week.

“I voted to remove him from office twice … I don’t think he should be president of the United States. I don’t think he should be the nominee of our party in 2024. And I certainly don’t want him hanging over our party like a gargoyle.”

“It’s a character issue,” Romney added.

Utah Reps. John Curtis, Blake Moore and Burgess Owens did not immediately respond to a request for comment Monday.

