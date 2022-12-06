Utah takes the top spot for the country’s worst drivers, according to new report

Anyone who has set wheels on I-15 — or any Utah road for that matter — won’t be surprised to hear that Utah placed No. 1 in QuoteWizard’s ranking of the worst drivers in the United States.

Why Utah? According to QuoteWizard, Utah has been on its way to No. 1 for years, placing sixth in 2021 and 22nd in 2020. Utah also ranked first in speeding, second in citations, fifth in accidents and eighth in DUIs.

Although 2022 data is not yet available, the Utah Highway Safety Office reported that in 2021 there were a total of 61,406 car crashes, 18,220 injuries, and 297 car crash-related fatalities in the state of Utah.

Salt Lake City also ranked No. 11 in QuoteWizard’s ranking of worst drivers by U.S. city.

Worth noting: QuoteWizard found during this study that eastern states tend to be better at driving than western states. Data also showed that states with higher DUI rates tended to also have high rates of other driving incidents.

Connecticut residents earned the title of the best drivers in the U.S., ranking last in citations and DUIs, 49th in speeding tickets, and 45th in accidents, according to QuoteWizard.

Methodology: To rank all 50 states, QuoteWizard analyzed data from insurance quotes in each state, and ranked each state for its rate of incidents. Incidents include car accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and citations. The states with the most incidents were ranked as the “worst” at driving.

Ranking

The 25 states with the worst drivers are:



Utah. California. Iowa. Wisconsin. Ohio. North Dakota. Virginia. Arizona. Hawaii. Rhode Island. Idaho. Colorado. Nebraska. Wyoming. Indiana. Oregon. Georgia. North Carolina. Massachusetts. South Carolina. Florida. Kansas. Tennessee. Montana. Washington.

The 25 states with the best drivers are:

