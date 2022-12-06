There won’t be a final decision next year on which city should host the 2030 Winter Games after all, the International Olympic Committee announcedTuesday, citing concerns about the impact of climate change on potential future hosts.

The surprise announcement also raised the possibility not only that both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games could be awarded at the same times but also that there could be new competition to the cities already in the race, Salt Lake City; Sapporo, Japan; and Vancouver, Canada.

Fraser Bullock, president and CEO of the Salt Lake City-Utah Committee for the Games, welcomed the news.

“Even though I’m disappointed with the delay in the award, it opens the door to our potential best-case scenario,” Bullock said. “Our best case scenario is a dual award because we know 2030 would be more challenging. If we have the opportunity to lock into 2034 earlier, that is a huge win for us.”

The IOC Executive Board, which ends three days of meetings on Wednesday, originally had been expected to narrow the field of candidates for 2030. But that timetable was no longer clear after a postponement of the annual IOC session where the leadership’s pick is ratified was delayed from next May until sometime in the fall of 2023.

Still, it wasn’t until Tuesday that IOC Olympic Games Executive Director Christophe Dubi spelled out just how long it was going to be before a decision is made on 2030. Dubi said much of the closed-door discussion among the executive board members focused on the uncertainties climate change is creating for the Winter Games.

Dubi said the IOC Future Host Commission, which quietly sent technical teams to Utah and contenders for 2030 earlier this year, asked for and was given more time to study the impact of rising temperatures and other climate issues so new requirements can be set for bidders.

Also discussed, he said, was the possibility of rotating the Winter Games “with a certain pool” of cities to ensure “climate reliable hosts.” One of the requirements he specified during a news briefing was steady below-freezing temperatures over the period of the Games.

Bullock said Utah’s bid is in “relatively good shape” climate wise, at least through 2050. He said more analysis is needed to determine if Utah, the host of the 2002 Winter Games, could serve as a rotating site for the Olympics beyond that.

He called the IOC’s move to dig deeper into climate change “fantastic” and a “much needed and welcome step.”

Salt Lake City is bidding for both the 2030 and 2034 Winter Games, with a stated preference to host in 2034 because of the feared financial impact of back-to-back Olympics in the United States, with Los Angeles already hosting the 2028 Summer Games.

Sapporo has been seen as a frontrunner in the race, but a growing Olympic bribery scandal involving the 2020 Summer Games held in Tokyo last year has derailed support. And Vancouver had been thought to be out of the running after British Columbia’s government refused to pledge more than $1 billion in taxpayer funds.

A duel award, once seen as likely, had been taken off the table by IOC President Thomas Bach, who wanted a decision on 2034 to wait until his successor is in place after his term ends in three years. Dubi said discussions are now ongoing about awarding 2030 and 2034 at the same time.

Bullock said Utah bidders will wrap up the details of both the 2030 and 2034 bids in the coming months.

“We’re going to go ahead and complete our work, We’re not going to push the pause button until things clarify,” he said, adding that in “bidding for the Olympic Games, anything can happen. That’s why our strategy is to stay ahead in terms of preparation and be ready to go.”