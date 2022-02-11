Fallen military service members honored by Utah Legislature

The Utah Legislature honored 15 military service members who lost their lives during the last year — including Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover, a Marine who was killed in a suicide bombing outside the Kabul airport last August.

Family members of the fallen soldiers were recognized on the House and Senate floor, many of them carrying portraits of their loved ones.

“Now therefore, be it known that the Legislature of the state of Utah expresses its heartfelt sympathies to the families of our fallen military members,” read a citation presented to each soldier’s family. “May the examples of the dedicated service of these brave men serve as examples to all of the commitment of Americans to defending liberty at home and abroad.”

All in the chamber rose to observe a moment of silence.

“Those that enlist in the service of our country do so freely with the understanding of the inherent risks that service carries,” said Rep. Ryan Wilcox, R-Ogden. “That doesn’t make that knock on the door any easier. ... In a time where selfishness trumps all other things, these men have chosen to do the opposite, to put the safety and well-being and liberty of their fellow men above their own.”

Before the families left to be recognized in the Senate, House Speaker Brad Wilson, R-Kaysville, took a moment to thank them personally.

“I just want to take the prerogative of the Speaker and express my heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to you and your families,” he said. “Your presence here is an honor to us in many ways. There’s really nothing that we can say that will express the depth of our gratitude as a state Legislature. Just know we are very grateful for your service, for your sacrifice and for all that your loved ones have given to our country to help protect the liberties and freedoms we enjoy.”

Utah’s service members who were honored Friday are: