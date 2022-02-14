Utah is among the states ‘where love really lasts’

Want to make your love last? You might want to consider Utah as a new home base.
The news: Point2 Homes, a real estate research platform, recently released the results of a new study that ranked each state on “everlasting love” and “wedding bliss.”
- The report identified the states “where love really lasts.”
- Married couples in West Virginia and Maine had the longest-lasting marriages in the country with a median of 22.3 years, according to the study.
- Hawaii had the largest share of married people who moved from another state.
Utah ranking: Utah ranked as the ninth best state “where love really lasts.”
- The data is based on median marriage duration, divorce rates, well-being index, wedding costs and, yes, Google Search trends.
- Utah is “seemingly a heaven for long-lasting relationships,” Point2 said in an email to the Deseret News.
- Utah ranked No. 9 overall and No. 10 on the well-being index.
- “Married couples are going strong here, with a median marriage duration of 17-plus years, and one of the lowest divorce rates in the nation,” according to the report.
- Utah also has a high number of weddings with 8.14 per 1,000 people.
Some extra notes: A recent report from Solitaire Bliss — a website where you can play solitaire — found that the Beehive State has the least amount of single people in the United States with 40.9%.
- Idaho, which is north of Utah, ranked second-to-last with 43.7%.
Loading comments...