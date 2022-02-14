Utah is among the states ‘where love really lasts’

Want to make your love last? You might want to consider Utah as a new home base.

The news: Point2 Homes, a real estate research platform, recently released the results of a new study that ranked each state on “everlasting love” and “wedding bliss.”

The report identified the states “where love really lasts.”

Married couples in West Virginia and Maine had the longest-lasting marriages in the country with a median of 22.3 years, according to the study.

Hawaii had the largest share of married people who moved from another state.

Utah ranking: Utah ranked as the ninth best state “where love really lasts.”

The data is based on median marriage duration, divorce rates, well-being index, wedding costs and, yes, Google Search trends.

Utah is “seemingly a heaven for long-lasting relationships,” Point2 said in an email to the Deseret News.

Utah ranked No. 9 overall and No. 10 on the well-being index.

“Married couples are going strong here, with a median marriage duration of 17-plus years, and one of the lowest divorce rates in the nation,” according to the report.

Utah also has a high number of weddings with 8.14 per 1,000 people.

Some extra notes: A recent report from Solitaire Bliss — a website where you can play solitaire — found that the Beehive State has the least amount of single people in the United States with 40.9%.