Utah is among the states ‘where love really lasts’

Utah is a state that has a lot of love ... and long-lasting love

By Herb Scribner
Roses for Valentine’s Day.
Roses for Valentine’s Day are seen at a retail store in Skokie, Ill., on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022. In a new survey, Utah ranked as the ninth state “where love really lasts.”
Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press

Want to make your love last? You might want to consider Utah as a new home base.

The news: Point2 Homes, a real estate research platform, recently released the results of a new study that ranked each state on “everlasting love” and “wedding bliss.”

  • The report identified the states “where love really lasts.”
  • Married couples in West Virginia and Maine had the longest-lasting marriages in the country with a median of 22.3 years, according to the study.
  • Hawaii had the largest share of married people who moved from another state.

Utah ranking: Utah ranked as the ninth best state “where love really lasts.”

  • The data is based on median marriage duration, divorce rates, well-being index, wedding costs and, yes, Google Search trends.
  • Utah is “seemingly a heaven for long-lasting relationships,” Point2 said in an email to the Deseret News.
  • Utah ranked No. 9 overall and No. 10 on the well-being index.
  • “Married couples are going strong here, with a median marriage duration of 17-plus years, and one of the lowest divorce rates in the nation,” according to the report.
  • Utah also has a high number of weddings with 8.14 per 1,000 people.
Chart of where love really lasts.
A look at the states where love really lasts.
Point2

Some extra notes: A recent report from Solitaire Bliss — a website where you can play solitaire — found that the Beehive State has the least amount of single people in the United States with 40.9%.

  • Idaho, which is north of Utah, ranked second-to-last with 43.7%.

