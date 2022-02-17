Utah Gov. Cox says he’ll veto school choice voucher bill — until teachers make $60K

Even if the controversial school voucher — or Hope Scholarship — bill wins full approval from the Utah Legislature this year, it will be dead upon arrival at the governor’s desk (so long as it fails to get approved by a veto proof majority).

Gov. Spencer Cox told reporters during his monthly PBS Utah news conference on Thursday that even though he supports a school choice voucher system, he would veto HB331 — saying now is not the time.

What needs to come first, he said, is higher pay for Utah teachers.

“I’m all in on vouchers. But we have a long way to go before we get there,” Cox said. “I want to get there. I believe in vouchers. I can’t wait to get there. But now is not the time.”

The governor said Utah’s starting teacher salary is about $43,000 and the average salary for teachers in the state is just north of $50,000, which is too low especially when considering the state’s soaring home prices.

“With the price of housing, with inflation happening right now, I don’t want to live in a state where teachers can’t buy a home. That’s not OK,” Cox said.

Utah’s current teacher salary is “actually a significant improvement” from years past, “and it tells you how far we have to go.”

“When teachers are making $60,000 a year to start, I will fully support vouchers,” he said.

When a reporter pressed Cox on whether he would veto the bill if it lands at his desk, Cox replied, “Yeah. Yeah I would.”

The Hope Scholarship bill, sponsored by Rep. Candice Pierucci, R-Herriman, would give parents what its supporters say is more choice over how taxpayer money is used for their children’s education — a means tested scholarship that could be used for private school tuition, home-school pods and home schoolers. State funding would be capped at $36 million in the inaugural year of the program.

Those with higher household incomes would also be eligible for scholarships, although lesser in amount. For instance, a family of four whose annual household income is 555% of the federal poverty guidelines — $152,625 — would be eligible for a scholarship of about $3,000 annually.

Overall, Cox said he’s supportive of the concept.

“I am an advocate for choice,” the governor said. “I think parents should be able to use taxpayer money in other ways.”

Cox said Utah has an “incredible” charter school system. “We have more choice than we’ve ever had before, and I think that’s good. I think that’s positive.”

The governor said he will “at some point” be willing to support vouchers in Utah.

“But that point is not now,” he said, “because we are underfunding our schools. You can’t take money that could go to our schools and allow it to private schools when you’re not fully funding the education system in our state.”

Pierucci, in a prepared statement to the Deseret News, said the governor’s strong early stance against her bill won’t change her efforts to fine tune and move the bill forward.

HB331 hasn’t yet made it to the House floor. It won committee approval on a 6-5 vote — despite concerns about constitutionality and accountability — only two days ago.

Since that committee hearing, Pierucci said she’s been working on a new version of the bill that would “incorporate additional accountability and assessment measures for individuals who receive the scholarship. In addition, this scholarship opportunity will be available not only based on an individual’s income level but will be expanded as an option for students who have been bullied and are seeking alternative options for a safe educational experience.”

“In regards to the governor’s comments today, I’ve been communicating with his staff for the past several weeks, even prior to the bill being public to work to find common ground on this issue,” Pierucci said. “His comments today do not change the legislative process or change my commitment to fine tuning this policy and finding better ways to empower parents and better meet the education needs of Utah’s students. I hope he will keep an open mind in reviewing the final policy proposal in this bill.”

The Hope Scholarship’s opponents applauded the governor’s promise to veto the bill should it land on his desk.

If he does, “then he truly is supporting the majority of students and families in Utah that attend and benefit from Utah public schools,” said Brad Asay, president of American Federation of Teachers Utah.

“This proposed legislation is not in harmony with the long standing support Utahns have for our public schools,” Asay said. “I applaud the governor for his statement and hope that legislators will oppose this bill and continue to support our public school so that there will be no need for a veto.”

This story will be updated.