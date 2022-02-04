Utah County police group issues 'no confidence' declaration for county's top prosecutor

The Utah County Fraternal Order of Police issued a scathing open letter on Friday denouncing Utah County Attorney David Leavitt while encouraging the public not to reelect him.

"Utah County law enforcement has no confidence in Utah County Attorney David Leavitt's ability and fitness to perform his duties as the county's leading prosecuting attorney," the letter states.

The FOP, a not-for-profit corporation whose membership is made up of officers from 14 Utah County agencies, contends that Leavitt "fails to provide for the safety and protection" of Utah County residents.

Leavitt's office responded to the allegations Friday night by simply stating, "Our office will not comment on political matters."

Among the claims cited in the police organization's declaration:

Leavitt eliminated the Special Victims Prosecuting Unit, leaving "inexperienced attorneys" to handle cases involving rape, sexual trafficking and crimes against children.

Leavitt will no longer seek the death penalty, "no matter how heinous" the crime.

Drug trafficking and cartel activity have increased in Utah County due to Leavitt's "lack of aggressive" prosecution for drug offenses.

Leavitt "does not protect officers" assaulted in the line of duty.

Leavitt will not prosecute crimes of violence unless a victim suffers "actual physical harm."

Leavitt treats child pornography cases as computer crimes "and not heinous crimes perpetrated against children."

The Utah County FOP also claims that 50% fewer criminal cases are being prosecuted in the county now than in 2018, even though the crime rate has remained steady.

"David Leavitt is more concerned with a suspect's well-being and rights than those of the public and victims of crime," the letter states. "We request and encourage all residents to not reelect David Leavitt in 2022."

The letter was reposted on the Utah State Fraternal Order of Police's social media pages along with their own comments.

"The state FOP backs our brothers and sisters in Utah County and renews our calls for an investigation into the actions of this DA, who acts more like the DAs in crime ridden, socialist leaning areas of the country. Compare his statements and actions to that of Los Angeles, Portland, Baltimore DAs among others."