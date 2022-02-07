On the 20th anniversary of the Salt Lake Winter Olympics, revisit some of the most iconic photos of the Games

With the world watching Utah in February 2002, so, too, were the Deseret News photojournalists, with their keen eyes focused on documenting every aspect of the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics.
From spectacular scenery that laid the backdrop for the Olympic torch’s journey, to the breathtaking pageantry of the opening and closing ceremonies, and the raw human emotion of sports and the athletes, it was an event like no other.
Here is small sampling of some of the most memorable moments captured by our amazing staff, both past and present, from that historic February 20 years ago.
George DiCarlo waves to a crowd gathered at the end of his leg of the Olympic torch relay at Glenwood Springs hot springs pool in Colorado on Feb. 2, 2002.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Native American Stephanie Laree Spann walks the Olympic torch past Delicate Arch in Arches National Park near Moab on Feb. 2, 2002.
Tom Smart, Deseret News
Korea’s Chil Gu Kang trains on the 90-meter ski jump at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City on Feb. 6, 2002.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
President Gordon B. Hinckley of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints raises the Olympic torch high over his head as the torch reaches the Church Administration Building in Salt Lake City on Feb. 7, 2002.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
The World Trade Center flag is presented by members of the New York police and fire department at the opening ceremonies of the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Feb 8, 2002.
Stuart Johnson, Deseret News
President George W. Bush sits with American athletes during the opening ceremonies of the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics at Rice-Eccles Stadium on Feb 8, 2002.
Gerry Avant, Deseret News
Children with lanterns perform during the opening ceremonies of the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Games at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Feb 8, 2002.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
The 1980 U.S. hockey team lights the cauldron during the opening ceremonies of the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Feb 8, 2002.
Johanna Kirk, Deseret News
Shannon Bahrke, of the United States, celebrates after her final women’s mogul run at Deer Valley during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics on Feb. 9, 2002. Bahrke claimed the silver medal.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Canadians Jamie Sale and David Pelletier react to their lower-than-anticipated score that brought them a silver medal instead of a gold medal in the pairs free skating program during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics at the Salt Lake Ice Center on Feb. 11, 2002. The Russians had been awarded the gold and the Canadians silver, but it was revealed later that the French judge had been pressured to favor the Russian team in exchange for a favorable score by the Russian for the French team in a later competition.
Johanna Kirk, Deseret News
Danny Kass, of the United States, performs a stunt in the second run of the finals in the mens halfpipe at Park City Mountain Resort on Feb. 11, 2002. Kass took the silver medal for USA.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Tommy Ingebrigtsen, of Norway, competes on the individual 120k ski jump during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics in at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City on Feb. 13, 2002.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Barenaked Ladies perform at the Medals Plaza in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics on Feb. 13, 2002.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Germany’s Patric-Fritz Leitner and Alexander Resch celebrate their gold medal in the doubles luge during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City on Feb. 15, 2002.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Apollo Ohno, of the United States, tangles and crashes on the last turn of the men’s 1,000-meter short track speedskating event at the Salt Lake Ice Center during the 2002 Winter Olympics on Feb. 16, 2002. Behind Ohno is Korea’s Hyun-Soo Ahn and Canada’s Mathieu Turcotte. Australia’s Steven Bradbury won the gold. Ohno took the silver.
Chuck Wing, Deseret News
Skiers are framed in the Olympic rings at the mass start in the men’s cross-country 4x10K relay race during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics at Soldier Hollow on Feb. 17, 2002.
Tom Smart, Deseret News
Speedskater Chris Witty holds an American flag around her as she skates a victory lap after setting a world record in the women’s 1,000-meter event during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics on Feb. 17, 2002.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Canada’s David Pelletier and Jamie Sale, left, and Russia’s Anton Sikharulidze and Elena Berezhnaya celebrate their double gold medal in the figure skating pairs short program at the Salt Lake Ice Center during the 2002 Winter Olympics on Feb. 17, 2002. The Russians had been awarded the gold and the Canadians silver, but it was revealed later that the French judge had been pressured to favor the Russian team in exchange for a favorable score by the Russian for the French team in a later competition.
Jason Olson, Deseret News
Joe Pack, of the United States, celebrates following his second jump during the men’s aerials final during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics on Feb. 19, 2002. He won the silver medal.
Ravell Call, Deseret News
Driver Jill Bakken and brakeman Vonetta Flowers come down turn 11 in the bobsled track in their first run in the Women’s bobsled at the Utah Olympic Park on Feb, 19, 2002. Bakken and Flowers won the gold medal.
Johanna Kirk, Deseret News
Speedskater Derek Parra, of the United States, raises his hands after breaking the world record in the 1,500-meter event during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics on Feb. 19, 2002. Parra went on to the win the gold medal.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Vonetta Flowers, of the United States, wipes tears from her face and waives an American flag after she and Jill Bakken won the gold medal in the women’s bobsled during the 2002 Salt Lake Winer Olympics at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City on Feb. 19, 2002.
Johanna Kirk, Deseret News
Left to right, Pete Later, Kyle Perry, Matt Dolan and Johnny Evanson, all of Sandy, Utah, brave the snowy weather as they cheer on the men’s skeleton competitors at the Utah Olympic Park on Feb. 20, 2002.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Jim Shea, of the United States, takes his first skeleton run prior to his gold medal finish during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City on Feb. 20, 2002.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Tristan Gale, of the United States, reacts to the weight of the gold medal she was presented during an awards ceremony at the Olympic Medals Plaza in Salt Lake City during the 2002 Winter Olympics on Feb. 20, 2002. Gale won the medal for her performance in the skeleton at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City earlier in the day.
Jason Olson, Deseret News
Austria’s Martin Rettl sports a festive hairdo at the Utah Olympic Park in Park City during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics on Feb. 20, 2002. Rettl took the silver in the men’s skeleton.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Figure skater Sarah Hughes, of the United States, looks at her gold medal after kissing her dad, John, while her mom, Amy, looks on after winning the gold medal after her free program at the Salt Lake Ice Center during the 2002 Winter Olympics on Feb. 21, 2002
Chuck Wing, Deseret News
Team USA’s Aaron Miller trips over goalie Mike Richter as Team Canada celebrates a goal. Canada beat the USA for the gold medal in hockey 5-2 on Feb. 24, 2002.
Stuart Johnson, Deseret News
Marit Bjoergen, left, of Norway, and Katrin Smigun, of Estonia, race in the women’s 30K cross-country race at Soldier Hollow during the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics on Feb. 24, 2002.
Jason Olson, Deseret News
The Utah dinosaurs perform during the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games closing ceremonies at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Feb. 24, 2002.
Johanna Kirk, Deseret News
Gold medalist Jim Shea, of the United States, is carried into the stadium during the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games closing ceremonies at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Feb. 24, 2002.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Gene Simons, left, and Paul Stanley of KISS waves to the crowd after performing at the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games closing ceremonies at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Feb. 24, 2002.
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
A skater pours ultraviolet paint on the ice during the Salt Lake 2002 Winter Olympic Games closing ceremonies at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Feb. 24, 2002.
Laura Seitz, Deseret News
Fireworks explode during the closing ceremonies of the 2002 Winter Olympics at Rice-Eccles Stadium in Salt Lake City on Feb. 24, 2002.
Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Loading comments...