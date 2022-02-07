On the 20th anniversary of the Salt Lake Winter Olympics, revisit some of the most iconic photos of the Games

Share All sharing options for: On the 20th anniversary of the Salt Lake Winter Olympics, revisit some of the most iconic photos of the Games

With the world watching Utah in February 2002, so, too, were the Deseret News photojournalists, with their keen eyes focused on documenting every aspect of the 2002 Salt Lake Winter Olympics.

From spectacular scenery that laid the backdrop for the Olympic torch’s journey, to the breathtaking pageantry of the opening and closing ceremonies, and the raw human emotion of sports and the athletes, it was an event like no other.

Here is small sampling of some of the most memorable moments captured by our amazing staff, both past and present, from that historic February 20 years ago.