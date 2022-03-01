Which national parks require reservations? Here’s a breakdown

In previous years, U.S. national parks have seen a record-breaking influx of visitors, pushing some parks to put a capacity on people allowed in the park, and some requiring reservations. Here is a list of the parks requiring reservations:

Acadia National Park: Located in Maine, Acadia National Park requires a national parks pass to enter the park.



In order to drive the Cadillac Summit road, vehicle reservations are required from May 25 through Oct 22 in addition to the entrance pass.

Private vehicle passes can be purchased for $4 at Recreation.gov.

Arches National Park: In response to a large increase in visitors, Arches National Park, located near Moab, Utah, is requiring timed entry tickets for access to the park. Here are the steps to take to secure your spot at arches.



Purchase a National Parks Pass at the NPS.gov website. Reserve a timed entry ticket on Recreation.gov.

Tickets go on sale three months in advance on a first-come-first-served basis

If traveling in May, tickets will be available in February, and so on.

Additional tickets will be made available monthly and daily, but tickets sell out fast. The NPS recommends purchasing tickets three months ahead. Tickets cannot be purchased upon entry to the park.

3. Bring a photo ID upon entry to the Arches.



Along with a photo ID, ensure you have copies of your timed reservation ticket and National Parks Pass either printer or downloaded upon entry to the park.

Haleakalā National Park: If one is planning to view the sunrise at Haleakalā National Park in Hawaii, reservations are required Between 3 and 7 a.m. Reservations can be made up to 60 days in advance at Recreation.gov.



Upon entry, a parks pass, photo ID and reservation are required.

Glacier National Park: Located in Northern Montana, Glacier National Park is one of the nation's most popular parks. Vehicle reservations are required upon entrance to the Going-to-the-Sun Road Corridor, and for the North Fork branch of the park.



These reservations are required May 27 through Sept. 11, from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Maps and more information on vehicle reservations can be found on the park website.

Rocky Mountain National Park: In northeast Colorado, Rocky Mountain National Park will be requiring timed entry tickets to enter the park between May 27 and Oct. 10.



Tickets will become available on Recreation.gov a month ahead of time.

Visit the park website to see which specific parts of the park will require reservations.

Shenandoah National Park: To visit Old Rag Mountain in Shenandoah National Park in Virginia, all visitors, including hikers will need to purchase a day-use ticket. Reservations will need to be made between March 1 to Nov. 30.

Zion National Park: Although a reservation isn't required to enter Zion National Park in Utah, hikers on Angels Landing will need to purchase a hiking permit.

