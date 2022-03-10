Utah gas prices blow by record high, now $4.30 and headed up

Utah’s average gas price jumped 11 cents Thursday, hitting $4.30 a gallon and blowing by the previous all-time high of $4.22 set in 2008.

Economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, combined with President Joe Biden’s announcement of a U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports earlier this week, is helping drive consumer prices into uncharted territory.

In a panel discussion earlier this week, Utah business and economic experts said they expect prices on fuel and other commodities impacted by Russia’s military strikes on Ukraine to see further upward movement as the conflict enters its third week.

While Utah’s current average gas price is just a couple pennies shy of the U.S. national average of $4.32, according to AAA, you could be paying more in the Beehive State depending on where you live.

According to updated data posted Thursday by AAA, here’s what you can expect to pay, on average, for a gallon of regular in these Utah metro areas:



Logan — $4.25.

Provo/Orem — $4.26.

Salt Lake City — $4.28.

St. George — $4.42.

The current average price of gas in Utah is up 93 cents in the last month and $1.44 from this time last year.

On Thursday, California was leading the nation in gas cost with residents there paying an average of $5.60 for a gallon of regular. Kansas currently has the lowest average U.S. gas prices, coming in at $3.82 per gallon.

