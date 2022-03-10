Facebook Twitter
Thursday, March 10, 2022 | 
Utah Business Politics

Utah gas prices blow by record high, now $4.30 and headed up

Art Raymond By Art Raymond
 March 10, 2022 10:42 a.m. MST
SHARE Utah gas prices blow by record high, now $4.30 and headed up
A driver pumps gas at a Chevron in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 7, 2022.

A driver pumps gas at a Chevron in Salt Lake City on Monday, March 7, 2022.&nbsp;Utah’s average gas price jumped 11 cents Thursday, hitting $4.30 a gallon and blowing by the previous all-time high of $4.22 set in 2008.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Utah’s average gas price jumped 11 cents Thursday, hitting $4.30 a gallon and blowing by the previous all-time high of $4.22 set in 2008.

Economic fallout from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in late February, combined with President Joe Biden’s announcement of a U.S. ban on Russian oil and gas imports earlier this week, is helping drive consumer prices into uncharted territory.

In a panel discussion earlier this week, Utah business and economic experts said they expect prices on fuel and other commodities impacted by Russia’s military strikes on Ukraine to see further upward movement as the conflict enters its third week.

While Utah’s current average gas price is just a couple pennies shy of the U.S. national average of $4.32, according to AAA, you could be paying more in the Beehive State depending on where you live.

Related

According to updated data posted Thursday by AAA, here’s what you can expect to pay, on average, for a gallon of regular in these Utah metro areas:

  • Logan — $4.25.
  • Provo/Orem — $4.26.
  • Salt Lake City — $4.28.
  • St. George — $4.42.

The current average price of gas in Utah is up 93 cents in the last month and $1.44 from this time last year.

On Thursday, California was leading the nation in gas cost with residents there paying an average of $5.60 for a gallon of regular. Kansas currently has the lowest average U.S. gas prices, coming in at $3.82 per gallon.

Next Up In Business
What economic impacts should Utah expect from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine?
Education vs. tax cuts: Utah Democrats, Republican leadership clash over spending
Will grocery store prices rise in 2022?
What Utah Gov. Spencer Cox wants President Biden to know about energy
President Biden to sign executive order on cryptocurrency. Here’s what it means
Gas prices and Biden’s ban on Russian oil imports