Missing Utah girl found in back of semitruck in Wyoming

A 13-year-old Roosevelt girl missing since Tuesday has been found in the back of a semitruck in Wyoming.

Rylie Secrest was located by officers with the Cheyenne Police Department about 3:40 p.m. on Thursday in the back of a semi in Cheyenne. The truck was being driven by Chris Evans, 25, of Florida.

Rylie appeared to be in "good health," according to a prepared statement from the Roosevelt Police Department.

Investigators believe Rylie had been communicating with Evans for about a month using an Oculus, a virtual reality device that is able to connect to Facebook. She ran away from home Tuesday morning. Roosevelt police received assistance in the search for Rylie from the Utah Internet Crimes Against Children task force, the FBI, the State Bureau of Investigations, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and the Uintah County Sheriff's Office.

Once investigators identified Evans as a potential suspect, they were able to locate him within an hour using cellphone data, Roosevelt police said.

Evans is now being investigated for potential charges of kidnapping and harboring a runaway.

