Sandy fire captain hid cameras at business where teens undressed, police say

A captain with the Sandy Fire Department has been arrested in a child pornography investigation by the Internet Crimes Against Children task force.

In addition to allegedly possessing child pornography, investigators say they also found hidden cameras in the home of Clinton Mark McKee, where his wife runs a tanning and seamstress business whose clients include teenage girls, according to a police booking affidavit.

McKee, 44, of South Jordan, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail on Thursday for investigation of seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.

The investigation began in January when the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received a tip of someone uploading and distributing suspected child pornography, the affidavit states. Task force agents looked into the case and identified McKee as a suspect.

On Thursday, investigators served a search warrant at his home. McKee was questioned and admitted to using an undisclosed social media platform "to view and distribute child pornography to other users," the affidavit states.

"He admitted that he would use search terms such as teen and voyeur when seeking out child pornography. He's viewed it as recently as last week," investigators wrote in the arrest report.

McKee further confessed to "hiding cameras in a home business space where teenage girls would undress. He said that teenage girls were video-recorded nude," the affidavit states. "Those digital files were located by investigators."

Due to all the circumstances, "including the video recording of local teenage girls," investigators have requested that McKee be held without bail at the Salt Lake County Jail, pending the filing of criminal charges.

"The suspect was hiding cameras in a home business where teenage girls were undressing (fully and partially nude). This investigation is active and additional charges will be forthcoming," the affidavit says.

The Sandy Fire Department was directing all calls Friday regarding McKee to the Sandy Police Department. The police department released a brief statement saying the city was "saddened" to learn of the allegations and immediately placed McKee on administrative leave. The city said it was cooperating fully with the investigation being conducted by the Utah Attorney General's Office.

McKee, who has been with the department since 2007, was named as Sandy's Firefighter of the Year in 2013.

