Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, March 15, 2022 | 
Politics U.S. & World Utah

Could spring forward, fall back fade into the sunset?

Senate passes bill to make daylight saving time permanent

Dennis Romboy By Dennis Romboy
 March 15, 2022 3:38 p.m. MDT
SHARE Could spring forward, fall back fade into the sunset?
The Zions Bank clock on Main Street in Salt Lake City is pictured on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022.

The Zions Bank clock on Main Street in Salt Lake City is pictured on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022. Spring forward and fall back could be fading into the sunset. The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Spring forward and fall back could be fading into the sunset.

The Senate passed a bill Tuesday that would make daylight saving time permanent. If approved by the House and signed by President Joe Biden, Americans would no longer have to set their clocks back an hour and lose an hour of afternoon daylight in the fall and winter.

The Senate approved the Sunshine Protection Act on unanimous consent, meaning no senator objected to the measure.

“Just this past weekend, we all went through that biannual ritual of changing the clock back and forth and the disruption that comes with it. And one has to ask themselves after a while why do we keep doing it,” said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., the bill’s sponsor.

“If we can get this passed, we don’t have to keep doing this stupidity anymore,” Rubio said. “Why we would enshrine this in our laws and keep it for so long is beyond me.”

The first law in the U.S. to establish daylight saving time passed in 1918 during World War I as a way to conserve fuel needed for war industries and extend the workday. The time switching then became federal policy under the Uniform Time Act in 1966.

Utah Republican Rep. Chris Stewart has been among the lawmakers pushing to end changing clocks. He introduced legislation last year to let states make daylight saving time permanent, giving residents more evening sunlight year-round.

Since 2015, at least 350 bills and resolutions have been introduced in nearly every state over the country’s biannual changing of the clocks, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

But it was Florida that started a political movement by enacting legislation that would permanently observe daylight saving time in that state, pending a change in federal law. Some 18 states, including Utah, followed suit.

Related

In 2020, then-Gov. Gary Herbert signed a bill that would make daylight saving time permanent in Utah, but only with approval from Congress and if there is similar legislation in at least four other Western states. 

An attempt in the Utah Legislature “spring forward and stay sprung,” as SB175 sponsor Sen. Dan McCay, R-Riverton, put it, failed last month.

Rubio said he hopes the House will act quickly on the Senate bill.

The latest attempted switch will only get to Biden’s desk to become law if the House passes the measure, and that chamber’s plans remain unclear. A House Democratic leadership aide was not immediately available for comment on Senate passage of the bill, according to Politico.

Rubio said the new law would not take effect until November 2023 to accommodate the transportation industry where airline and train schedules are already set.

Next Up In U.S. and world
How do Americans join the Ukrainian army, and is it legal?
Idaho passes Texas-style abortion bill. What does it mean for rest of U.S.?
COVID-19 is surging again in Europe and Asia. What does that mean for Utah?
President Biden to meet with European leaders in Europe next week to discuss Russia’s invasion
Watch: Missile explodes in front of civilian walking through Kyiv
A Fox News cameraman was killed in Ukraine amid the ongoing war