Friday, March 18, 2022 | 
Chris Carter and his wife, Tianna Tu, celebrate Tu’s acceptance into the OB-GYN program at the University of Alabama .

Chris Carter and his wife, Tianna Tu, celebrate Tu’s acceptance into the OB-GYN program at the University of Alabama during Match Day at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 18, 2022. Match Day, when fourth-year medical school students across the nation find out where they will go to complete residency as new doctors, occurs at many of the 155 medical schools in the United States.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Photo of the day: U. medical students meet their match

By Deseret News Photographers
 March 18, 2022 1:57 p.m. MDT
Fourth-year medical students and future doctors at the University of Utah waited with bated breath Friday to find out where they will go to complete residency as new doctors.

The medical school Class of 2022 has applied for residency programs at hospitals all over the nation, specializing in areas such as pediatrics, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology and emergency medicine, to name a few.

In the weeks leading up to Match Day, students completed an application process that includes ranking their top choices for residency programs. Based on interviews and applications, those programs considered the students who picked them as their top selections. Then, if the preferred program accepts the student, it’s a match.

The U.’s School of Medicine’s Class of 2022 has 113 students who have matched in 24 different disciplines.

merlin_2915152.jpg

Fourth-year medical school students grab a letter notifying them about their future residencies during Match Day at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 18, 2022.&nbsp;Match Day, when fourth-year medical school students across the nation find out where they will go to complete residency as new doctors, occurs at many of the 155 medical schools in the United States.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_2915150.jpg

Fourth-year medical school students anxiously await to open letters that notify them as to their future residencies during Match Day at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 18, 2022.&nbsp;Match Day, when fourth-year medical school students across the nation find out where they will go to complete residency as new doctors, occurs at many of the 155 medical schools in the United States.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_2915154.jpg

Caleb Porter kisses his wife, Sariah Porter, as they celebrate his upcoming residency at the Mayo Clinic in Minneapolis during Match Day at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 18, 2022. Match Day, when fourth-year medical school students across the nation find out where they will go to complete residency as new doctors, occurs at many of the 155 medical schools in the United States.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_2915160.jpg

Chris Carter and his wife, Tianna Tu, far right, celebrate Tu’s acceptance into the OB-GYN program at the University of Alabama during Match Day at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 18, 2022. Match Day, when fourth-year medical school students across the nation find out where they will go to complete residency as new doctors, occurs at many of the 155 medical schools in the United States.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_2915158.jpg

Anna Eden, right, is congratulated by third-year medical student Jenna Tiller for her residency acceptance into Indiana University’s dermatology program during Match Day at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 18, 2022. Match Day, when fourth-year medical school students across the nation find out where they will go to complete residency as new doctors, occurs at many of the 155 medical schools in the United States.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
merlin_2915156.jpg

Fourth-year medical school students congratulate one another after receiving notice as to where they will attend their residency during Match Day at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City on Friday, March 18, 2022.&nbsp;Match Day, when fourth-year medical school students across the nation find out where they will go to complete residency as new doctors, occurs at many of the 155 medical schools in the United States.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News
