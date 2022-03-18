Photo of the day: U. medical students meet their match

Fourth-year medical students and future doctors at the University of Utah waited with bated breath Friday to find out where they will go to complete residency as new doctors.

The medical school Class of 2022 has applied for residency programs at hospitals all over the nation, specializing in areas such as pediatrics, internal medicine, obstetrics and gynecology and emergency medicine, to name a few.

In the weeks leading up to Match Day, students completed an application process that includes ranking their top choices for residency programs. Based on interviews and applications, those programs considered the students who picked them as their top selections. Then, if the preferred program accepts the student, it’s a match.

The U.’s School of Medicine’s Class of 2022 has 113 students who have matched in 24 different disciplines.