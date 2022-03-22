Republican Indiana governor vetoes transgender girls sports ban. Is a Utah veto — and override — next?

The Republican governor of Indiana on Monday vetoed a bill banning transgender females from participating in girls school sports.

Gov. Eric Holcomb signaled his support for the bill last month, but said in his veto letter that the legislation “falls short” of providing a consistent statewide policy for what he called “fairness in K-12 sports.”

Holcomb’s veto comes after the bill faced intense opposition before being approved by the GOP-dominated Legislature that embraced what’s become a conservative cause across the country.

It also comes as another Republican governor, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox, readies his veto pen for a similar bill, HB11, that the GOP-controlled Utah Legislature passed. The highly controversial bill was altered in the final hours of the Legislature’s 2022 session to fully ban transgender girls from competing in high school sports.

Cox, who has been an outspoken LGBTQ ally and made an emotional promise immediately after the bill passed to veto it as soon as it landed on his desk, has until Thursday to sign or veto bills.

However, Utah lawmakers are already gearing up for a possible veto override session. The bill didn’t clear the Utah Legislature on a veto-proof majority, but if enough lawmakers switch their votes, that could lead to an override. Based on polling, enough lawmakers are signaling their support, and that override session could happen as soon as Friday, according to legislative sources.

Later on, the law could also be tweaked in a special session — if Cox calls lawmakers into a special session for the purpose of passing a new bill. Along with Democrats, several Republican lawmakers voted against the bill, some expressing concern about it leaving school districts and the Utah High School Activities Association vulnerable to expensive lawsuits.

Opponents of both Indiana’s and Utah’s transgender sports bans argue its a bigoted and discriminatory act for a problem that doesn’t exist. Republican supporters say it’s needed to protect the integrity and safety of female sports.

Earlier this month, Utah Senate President Stuart Adams, R-Layton, said Gov. Spencer Cox shouldn’t veto the bill because he expects the ban to be overturned anyway, at which point the commission lawmakers originally tried to negotiate with the governor, LGBTQ advocates and other stakeholders would be created.

In Indiana, lawmakers can override the governor’s veto with simple majorities in both the House and Senate. A veto override vote could happen as soon as May 24, which Indiana’s legislative leaders have scheduled as a tentative one-day meeting.

Twelve Republican-led states have adopted such laws that political observers describe as a classic “wedge issue” to motivate conservative supporters after the governors in Iowa and South Dakota signed their bans in recent weeks.

Democrats argued Republican lawmakers were following a national conservative “culture war” with the transgender girls sports ban.

Utah Democrats, including House Minority Leader Brian King, D-Salt Lake City, said lawmakers should have created the commission, as was negotiated.

“What we got instead,” King said during a legislative panel discussion earlier this month, “was a culture war bill that was extraordinarily divisive and extraordinarily hurtful to a vulnerable — a very vulnerable — and marginalized population.”

