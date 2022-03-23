Outdoor Retailer shows headed back to Salt Lake City

In spite of widespread boycott threats by retailers and Utah state leaders’ collective resistance to changing views on federal land use issues, Visit Salt Lake announced Wednesday that the twice-yearly Outdoor Retailer trade events are headed back to Salt Lake City when the current contract with Denver expires at the end of the year.

Visit Salt Lake reports the new contract will begin in 2023 and run through 2025.

Utah’s capital city lost its contract to Denver in 2017 as then-President Donald Trump’s announced plans to reduce several areas of federally protected land riled the environmental community, outdoor enthusiasts and companies that specialize in outdoor products and services. At the center of the controversy was Trump’s declared intention to reduce the 1.35 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument, created by President Barack Obama in a 2016 proclamation issued just before he left office.

Utah state legislators and then-Gov. Gary Herbert threw their weight behind the Trump plan by passing a resolution in the 2017 legislative session, declaring “strong opposition to the Bears Ears National Monument designation” and urging Trump to undo his predecessor’s executive order.

The contract announcement comes just weeks after dozens of outdoor recreation retailers promised to boycott the events should they return to Utah.

Last month, over two dozen outdoor industry companies, including heavyweights like Patagonia, REI, North Face and Kelty, signed a letter promising to boycott the popular Outdoor Retailer shows if the biannual events return to Salt Lake City.

The letter was posted by The Conservation Alliance, a group dedicated to land conservation efforts that counts over 270 companies among its membership. The website posting urged Emerald X, the owner of the Outdoor Retailer events, to stay out of Utah over member objections to the long-running position taken by state leaders in opposing federal land protections.

“We’ve joined together in stating that we will not support or attend a trade show event in Utah so long as its elected officials continue attacks on national monuments and public lands protections,” the letter reads. “Industry leaders are expressing their support for the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition and its longstanding efforts to protect the homeland of the Tribes and Pueblos with cultural ties to the Bears Ears landscape, as well as the overwhelming majority of the outdoor industry and the American public.

“Despite widespread industry objections, Emerald has demonstrated a continued interest in moving the Outdoor Retailer trade show to Utah, a state that leads the fight against designated national monuments and public lands.”

Denver’s debut show in January 2018 was a blockbuster and remains the biggest Outdoor Retailer event ever held. Before running into restrictions precipitated by COVID-19 in 2020, the twice-yearly events were regularly drawing more than 20,000 participants and generating in excess of $50 million per show in economic activity for its host city.

But some retailers said the costs associated with exhibiting at the Denver-hosted shows have been significantly higher than they were in Utah and, ahead of Denver’s contract coming to a close in 2022, had said it may be time to reconsider Salt Lake City.

This story will be updated.

