‘You belong,’ Salt Lake City leaders tell Utah transgender youth ahead of veto override

Ahead of the Utah Legislature’s plans Friday to override Gov. Spencer Cox’s veto of a bill banning transgender girls from participating in female school sports, the Democratic stronghold of Salt Lake City has sent a message of love to Utah’s transgender community.

Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall and members of the Salt Lake City Council issued a joint statement Thursday stating Utah’s capital “loves and supports our transgender and non-binary friends.”

“You have a place in our communities and the state of Utah,” the mayor and council’s statement said.

City leaders went on to condemn the Utah Legislature’s actions, set to override Cox’s veto during an override session scheduled at 1 p.m. Friday, then a special session called by the governor at 2 p.m. to make changes to HB11, specifically to address concerns that the bill would leave the Utah High School Activities Association and school districts financially vulnerable to costly lawsuits.

“We consider this action to be particularly tragic, given that the responsibility of all lawmakers is to provide equal protection and dignity under the law to all people,” Salt Lake City leaders’ statement said.

(1/4) Salt Lake City loves and supports our transgender and non-binary friends. You have a place in our communities and the state of Utah. We consider this action to be particularly tragic, given that the responsibility of all law makers is to provide equal protection and... pic.twitter.com/7GhUx5krr2 — Salt Lake City Council (@slcCouncil) March 24, 2022

Transgender youth run a “much higher risk of mental health problems including suicide,” Mendenhall and the council said, “and this bill will tragically and unnecessarily add to those statistics.”

“Participating in sports is not just about who is winning, it is about being part of a group, having fun, and staying healthy,” Mendenhall and the council said. “Denying transgender youth the right to participate in sports is further ostracizing and harming them.

However, Mendenhall and the council’s seven members — Council Chairman Dan Dugan and Council members Darin Mano, Victoria Petro-Eschler, Alejandro Puy, Chris Wharton, Ana Valdemoros and Amy Fowler — said they “want you to know that you are welcome here, you have a place, and you belong.”

The Salt Lake City Council made history this year with a current elected makeup that includes a majority of members of color and who identify as LGBTQ.

Other local leaders including Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill also urged Utah lawmakers not to override Cox’s veto of HB11 on Friday, saying it could increase isolation for transgender youth and increase risk factors that could lead to criminal behavior and victimization later in their lives.

Gill, in an open letter, noted that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recognizes that adverse childhood experiences “have a massive impact on future criminal offenses and victimization.”

Isolation from communities is a risk factor, Gill wrote, while “research shows that sports participation is a predictor of positive educational and occupational outcomes and lower levels of social isolation.”

“In short, providing more opportunities for extracurricular activities decreases criminal behavior and victimization,” Gill said. “However, isolating children from these activities increases their risk now and later in life.”

Even though, if HB11 becomes law, it will exclude only one transgender girl currently playing high school sports in Utah, “the isolating effect of the bill is much broader,” Gill said.

“Transgender children across Utah are looking to the legislature to answer a more fundamental question: Do I belong here?” Gill said. “The inevitable lawsuits and likely reversal of HB11 in the courts won’t undo the harm that the legislature will cause today if it overrides Governor Cox’s veto.

“Not to mention wasted tax dollars,” Gill continued, “loss of economic opportunity, and an invasion on the personal choices of the family all resulting in bad public policy. Please do not join in sending that harmful message to our children.”

Gill said the issue needs further discussion, and passing HB11 “will not further that conversation, but it will isolate children across Utah and impose long-term harms on Utah’s public safety.”

Utah’s legislative leaders called Friday’s veto override session, confident that there will be enough lawmakers willing to switch their vote to override Cox’s veto, even though the bill initially passed the House and Senate with margins beneath the two-thirds majority vote required to override a veto.

At least one Republican lawmaker who voted against HB11 will maintain his stance. Rep. Mike Winder, R-West Valley City, tweeted Thursday night he would not vote to override Cox’s veto.

“As a fiscal conservative I cannot vote for a bill to throw away tax dollars in a losing lawsuit or to cost the state in economic opportunities all while only serving as a message of hate while being mired in court,” Winder tweeted, adding he agrees with Cox and the sentiments the governor stated in his veto letter. “Utah can do better!”

As a fiscal conservative I cannot vote for a bill to throw away tax dollars in a losing lawsuit or to cost the state in economic opportunities all while only serving as a message of hate while being mired in court. I agree w/ @SpencerJCox. Utah can do better! — Mike Winder (@mike_winder) March 25, 2022

Responding to a tweet questioning his motives, Winder said he’s “not running for a fourth term,” calling himself a “lame duck and can speak freely without worrying about reelection.”

“I say what I said because I believe it,” Winder tweeted. “The Gov is right. Utah can do better on this issue!”

The bill’s opponents have accused Utah’s Republican lawmakers of joining a highly political, national conservative “culture war,” as the issue of transgender sports has become a national “wedge issue” to motivate conservative supporters.

Friday’s override session comes just one day before county conventions for many of Utah’s legislative Republicans facing re-election.

This story will be updated.

