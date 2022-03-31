A U.S. housing bubble is brewing, researchers say. But it’s not the 2000’s bubble we know

The nation’s home prices have skyrocketed, shattered records and continued upward with no real plateau in sight. But now some researchers and economists are warning they are seeing signs of a housing bubble brewing.

It’s not the same as the last housing bubble that preceded the market crash and global financial crisis in 2007 and 2008.

“However, there is growing concern that U.S. house prices are again becoming unhinged from fundamentals,” researchers and economists at the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas wrote in a new blog post published Tuesday.

Until recently, experts haven’t widely supported the possibility of a housing bubble about to burst, especially in states like Utah, where demand continues to woefully outpace supply despite record price increases.

But now, researchers are warning of “abnormal” U.S. market behavior. Using a novel, real-time market monitoring statistical tool kit for assessing the health of the U.S., researchers wrote, “we argue that the underlying causes of the run-up differ from those during the last housing boom” that preceded the Great Recession.

More specifically, the researchers point to price-to-rent ratios and price-to-income ratios.

“Our evidence points to abnormal U.S. housing market behavior for the first time since the boom of the early 2000s,” researchers wrote. “Reasons for concern are clear in certain economic indicators — the price-to-rent ratio, in particular, and the price-to-income ratio —which show signs that 2021 house prices appear increasingly out of step with fundamentals.”

The researchers said historically low interest rates are a factor, but that they do not fully explain the U.S.’s housing market’s trends.

“Other drivers have played a role, including pandemic-related U.S. fiscal stimulus programs and COVID-19-related supply-chain disruptions and associated policy responses,” they wrote.

Therefore, the resulting higher housing prices “may have fueled a fear-of-missing-out wave of exuberance involving new investors and more aggressive speculation among existing investors,” researchers wrote.

But there is some good news.

If you’re thinking about the global economic crisis that followed the 2007 bubble burst, researchers said there’s “no expectation that fallout from a housing correction would be comparable” to that crash “in terms of magnitude or macroeconomic gravity.”

“Among other things, household balance sheets appear in better shape, and excessive borrowing doesn’t appear to be fueling the housing market boom,” researchers wrote.

Importantly, they added, experience from the housing bubble and the Great Recession led to development of “advanced tools for early detection and deployment of warning indicators ... mean that market participants, banks, policymakers and regulators are all better equipped to assess in real time the significance of a housing boom.”

“Thus, they are in a more informed position to react quickly and avoid the most severe, negative consequences of a housing correction,” researchers wrote.

This story will be updated.