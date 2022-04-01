Independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin has a new digital ad campaign attacking incumbent Utah Republican Sen. Mike Lee over his role in former President Donald Trump’s effort to undo the 2020 election.

“Sen. Mike Lee advised Trump’s legal challenges to overturn our election,” the ad says.

McMullin is calling for Lee to “come clean” about the full extent of his involvement as a bipartisan House committee continues its investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, assault on the U.S. Capitol.

“He was one of only two senators who was in on this scheme — receiving the plan four days before the Jan. 6th insurrection. But instead of speaking up to defend our country, Sen. Lee kept quiet about the plan to sabotage our democracy,” the ad says.

The Lee campaign called the ad a “reckless disregard for the truth.”

“Lying about political opponents won’t endear him to Utah voters,” said Lee campaign spokesman Matt Lusty.

Lee has explained his involvement in several forums and interviews, including with Deseret News, and in a lengthy story in UTPOL Underground written by Sam Benson, who writes for Deseret News and Politico.

Lee did encourage Trump and his lawyers to explore the legal avenues afforded him to ensure a fair election, including the law for recounts, audits or related litigation. The senator talked to lawyers on both sides of the issue and did his own investigation into their claims and arguments.

In the end, Lee concluded that Congress’ only role was to open and count states’ electoral votes, something he said he had previously explained to Trump, his White House staff, his campaign team and his lawyers. Lee did not object to certifying the Electoral College votes.

“It’s disgusting that the McMullin campaign is so desperate for attention that it speaks with reckless disregard for the truth,” Lusty said, adding that it has become routine for McMullin’s campaign. “But make no mistake, this approach is not what Utah wants.”

Lee, he said, has always “boldly” protected the Constitution and is helping Utahns address their concerns about out-of-control inflation, soaring housing costs, and skyrocketing prices at the gas pump.

“Evan McMullin endorsed President Biden,” Lusty said. “It’s understandable why he might want to avoid those issues, all of which have been exacerbated by this administration’s policies.”

McMullin campaign spokeswoman Kelsey Koenen Witt said Lee can’t deny publicly available facts about his involvement.

“He cannot have it both ways. He advised Trump’s spurious lawsuits to overturn the election, knew about a broader plan in advance, and then voted against a bipartisan committee to investigate it after,” she said.

Koenen Witt said a leader must stand apart on principle, and Lee did not. “He chose instead to put his own personal ambitions first,” she said.

Lee did receive the memo McMullin references in the ad.

The Jan. 2 missive from John Eastman, a conservative legal scholar and member of Trump’s legal team, titled, “January 6 scenario,” claimed seven states had submitted dueling slates of presidential electors.

The memo claimed that Vice President Mike Pence could hand the election to Trump because seven states had submitted to Congress electoral votes split between Trump and Biden. Pence could simply set those states aside on Jan. 6 and count only electors from the remaining states, it claimed.

Lee, from his own calls to state election officials and others, knew that was false, and he regarded the memo as ludicrous.

“I don’t know whether some fifth-grader hacked into their account and created a dummy document and they sent this to me by accident, but this is a lost cause,” he told Benson. “It was just ridiculous.”

At a Jan. 4 rally in Georgia, Trump expressed his displeasure with Lee.

Days earlier, Lee circulated a statement from Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, among Senate colleagues opposing proposals for Congress to reject the certification of electoral votes on Jan. 6.

“Where’s Mike Lee? Where is he? I’m a little angry at you, but that’s alright,” Trump said.

The McMullin campaign points out that under questioning about his communications with Lee by a lawyer for the Jan. 6 committee, Eastman invoked his Fifth Amendment right to not answer. Eastman is suing the committee to keep his emails private, claiming attorney-client privilege.

McMullin, who ran for president as an independent in 2016, also called attention to new details made public this week from the investigative committee that highlighted a seven-hour gap in phone calls from the official White House call logs on Jan. 6, noting that Lee talked to Trump on the phone during that time period.

About the phone call, Lee said Trump had misdialed and was trying to reach Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. Lee found Tuberville and handed his cell phone to him on the Senate floor. Trump was apparently pressing Tuberville to raise objections to the election results in order to buy time.

Lee retrieved his phone as police started escorting senators from the chamber to escape encroaching rioters.

Senator Lee advised spurious legal attempts to overturn our election, kept quiet about the scheme to sabotage our democracy, and defended Jan 6th insurrectionists. Now Trump's lawyer is pleading the Fifth on Lee's involvement. @SenMikeLee, Utah deserves to know the truth. Our ad: pic.twitter.com/087nwdWzIA — Evan McMullin 🇺🇸 (@EvanMcMullin) April 1, 2022

A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll last month found in a three-way race in the general election, 43% of Utahns would vote for Lee and 19% for McMullin, though a quarter of voters were undecided. Democrat Kael Weston received 11% in the survey. Lee must win a primary election before could face McMullin in November.

In 2016, Lee voted for McMullin for president before embracing Trump after he took office.