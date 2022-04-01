A Delta flight from Salt Lake City landed safely after the cockpit windshield cracked

A Delta Air Lines flight from Salt Lake City to Washington, D.C., had to land in Denver after the cockpit windshield cracked open above 30,000 feet, per The Associated Press.

What happened: The crew told passengers to stay calm after the crew made the discovery about 90 minutes into the flight, per AP.



The pilots noticed the crack after the plane had reached an altitude of about 30,000 feet.

The shattered glass was visible to passengers after landing. One passenger took a photo of the windshield, which showed the glass cracked, according to AP.

We were on our way to the ACC meeting when it was announced that we we would need to make an unplanned landing in Denver because the windscreen cracked. Apparently it was spontaneous. Fortunately, we landed safely and are about to get back in air. We are grateful for safe flights pic.twitter.com/lK6kq5UiY2 — Kirk Knowlton, MD (@KirkKnowlton) March 31, 2022

What they said: “Out of an abundance of caution, the flight crew diverted into Denver and the plane landed routinely. Our team worked quickly to accommodate customers on a new plane, and we sincerely apologize for the delay and inconvenience to their travel plans,” a Delta spokesperson said in a statement, per The Hill.

The finish line: Passengers boarded another plane in Colorado, allowing them to travel to Washington, D.C.

