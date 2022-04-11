Lori Vallow Daybell restored to competency; trial to proceed

After charges were put on hold for months, Lori Vallow Daybell’s murder case looks like it will again start moving forward.

In a court order filed Monday, District Judge Steven Boyce ruled that Daybell is competent to stand trial, and a stay in her case has been lifted.

Daybell — charged with numerous felonies including conspiracy to murder her children Joshua “JJ” Vallow, 7, and Tylee Ryan, 16 — was deemed not competent to stand trial last June, effectively pausing her case for months.

Vallow Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, are accused of plotting to kill the two children, who were missing for months until their bodies were found on Chad Daybell’s property in Salem, Idaho, in June 2020.

The Daybells were later indicted on charges alleging they were behind the children’s deaths, and they were also charged in connection with the death of Chad’s first wife, Tammy Daybell, who died in 2019.

Lori Daybell was in the custody of the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare for competency restoration treatment. Now that she has been restored to competency, the order says she will be transferred from the custody of Health and Welfare to the Fremont County Sheriff’s Office.

She will be arraigned at the Fremont County Courthouse on April 19, according to the court order filed Monday. A jury trial for the Daybells is scheduled to take place in January 2023 at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise.

