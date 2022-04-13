Which Utah Republican congressmen, senator already face primary elections?

Republican delegates won’t be deciding most congressional races in Utah when they convene for the state GOP nominating convention later this month.

Challengers to all but one of the state’s four congressmen and a U.S. senator have already forced them into primary elections through the voter signature-gathering process in Utah’s dual nomination system. Only two incumbents in those five races also collected signatures to secure a place on the June 28 primary ballot, while three will lean on convention delegates to get them through.

Although three Republicans looking to unseat Rep. John Curtis in the 3rd Congressional District declared an intent to collect signatures, none have turned any in, according to the state elections office. Curtis and two others did not gather signatures, leaving their fate to the delegates.

Reps. Chris Stewart and Burgess Owens did not collect signatures, while their lone opponents did.

Here’s a brief look at where each race stands as well as how much money candidates raised in the three months ahead of the April 23 convention.

U.S. Senate

Sen. Mike Lee, former state legislator Becky Edwards and community and business leader Ally Isom have qualified for the primary election through signature gathering.

Lee hauled in $1.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 and has $2.4 million cash on hand, according to his pre-convention report filed with the Federal Elections Commission this week. Edwards raised $204,000 during the quarter and has $286,000 in the bank, according to her FEC filing. Isom brought in $126,000 for the quarter and has $97,660 on hand, her report shows.

Candidates Evan Barlow, Loy Brunson, Laird Hamblin and Jeremy Friedbaum are longshots to come out of the convention.

1st Congressional District

Freshman Rep. Blake Moore and challenger Tina Cannon, a former Morgan County Council member, qualified for the primary election through signature gathering.

Moore raised $296,000 in the first quarter and $540,400 in the bank, according to his FEC report. Cannon’s FEC filing shows she took in $105,140, including $81,605 of her own money. She has $41,883 in the bank.

Entrepreneur Julie Fullmer declared an intent to gather signatures, but has not turned any in, according to the state elections office. She raised $112,000 in the last quarter, including $90,000 of her own money, according to her FEC report. William Campbell, a certified public accountant, didn’t raise any money but his FEC report shows a $265,000 loan from himself to the campaign. Andrew Badger, a management consultant, brought in $42,750 and has $17,000.

Those candidates have to rely on convention delegates to make the primary.

2nd Congressional District

Rep. Chris Stewart will face a primary election for the first since being elected more than a decade ago. Salt Lake attorney Erin Rider gathered signatures to secure a spot on the primary ballot. Stewart did not collect signatures and will count on delegate support to get on the primary ballot.

Rider pulled in $115,300 in the quarter — outraising Stewart — and has $38,900 in her campaign account, her FEC report shots. Stewart took in $110,000 for the period, but has $376,500 in the bank.

3rd Congressional District

GOP state delegates will have the most say on who advances in the 3rd District. No candidate earned a place on the primary ballot through signature gathering.

Rep. John Curtis is being challenged by business owner Tim Aalders and former state lawmaker Chris Herrod, whom Curtis defeated in a three-way special election in 2017 and in a primary in 2018. Curtis didn’t have a primary in 2020 but could face one again this year depending on what happens at the convention.

Aalders reported raising $676,000 in the quarter, but $600,000 of that came as a loan from himself, his FEC report shows. Curtis took in $202,000 and has $772,000 in the bank. Jason Preston, who works with the National Write Your Congressman organization, raised $41,300 and has $18,000 on hand, according to his FEC report. Herrod’s FEC report shows no contributions other than $5,000 from himself.

4th Congressional District

Freshman Rep. Burgess Owens and Jake Hunsaker, who works in business analytics and operations management, will square off in a primary election. While Hunsaker collected signatures to get on the ballot, Owens will rely on convention delegates to get him through.

Hunsaker raised $18,500 in the quarter and has $24,400 on hand, according to his FEC filing. Owens pulled in $395,400 during that time and has $379,000 in the bank after expenditures.