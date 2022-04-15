Facebook Twitter
Monday, April 18, 2022 | 
Utah

Photo of the day: Shriners Hospital for Children provides egg-cellent fun

By Deseret News Photographers
   
Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News

Amanda Galm, 6, a patient at Shriners Hospital for Children, holds a bunny during an adapted Easter egg hunt and patient ambassador party at the hospital in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 15, 2022.

The event, which is a tradition at the hospital, returned after a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19 safety protocols, according to a news release. The event allows children of all abilities the chance to enjoy and Easter egg hunt as the hospital’s recreation therapist “provides special accommodations to meet the children’s needs, such as placing eggs at eye level for children in wheelchairs,” according to the news release. The event also includes other activities, including a petting zoo and face painting.

Shriners Hospital for Children provides “specialty pediatric care to children around the world, providing a comprehensive range of treatments and services that help improve the quality of children’s lives and allow them to reach their full potential,” according to the hospital’s website.

Hailey, a patient at&nbsp;Shriners Hospital for Children whose last name was not provided, grabs eggs during an adapted Easter egg hunt and patient ambassador party in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Nathan Glad, a patient ambassador at Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City, poses for a photo during an adapted Easter egg hunt and party in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Hadley Larsen, a patient ambassador at Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City, poses for a photo during an adapted Easter egg hunt and party in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Finn Merkley, a patient ambassador at Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City,&nbsp;poses for a photo during an adapted Easter egg hunt and patient ambassador party in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Whitney Cook, a patient at Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City, plays with a goat during an adapted Easter egg hunt and patient ambassador party in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
SaraJane Giles poses for a photo during an adapted Easter egg hunt and patient ambassador party at Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
Marina King, a patient ambassador at Shriners Hospital for Children in Salt Lake City,&nbsp;poses for a photo during an adapted Easter egg hunt and patient ambassador party in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 15, 2022.

Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News
