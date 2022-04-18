Bird is flu spreading across the country. Has it hit Utah poultry?

State agriculture officials say they've "depopulated" a small flock of chickens in Utah found to be infected with the bird flu spreading among birds across the U.S.

The cases, first discovered Friday, are Utah's first confirmed cases of the highly pathogenic avian influenza. They were reported to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Inspection Service.

All the infected birds, which were a part of a small backyard flock of chickens in Utah County, were then euthanized and the area was quarantined in an effort to prevent the disease from spreading, according to the Utah Department of Agriculture and Food.

Officials did not say exactly where in Utah County the cases were located.

"Our state veterinarian's office was notified of symptomatic birds in Utah County and our team was immediately dispatched to assess the situation," said state veterinarian Dean Taylor, in a statement Monday. "Proper steps have been taken to prevent further spread of the disease."

None of the cases so far have transferred to humans, according to U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Still, state officials advise anyone with birds in Utah County to "vigilantly watch" their flock for symptoms of the bird flu, which include high death loss among flocks, or birds with nasal discharge, decreased appetite, increased water consumption, or lack of coordination.

Anyone who notices those symptoms is encouraged to email the state veterinarian's office at statevet@utah.gov.

State officials also urge Utahns to use proper cooking safety for all poultry and eggs, which is an internal temperature of 165 degrees.

