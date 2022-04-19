Photo of the day: Sixth grader does Willy Wonka proud with Campfire Crunch chocolate bar

Sixth graders at Butler Middle School recently got a taste of what it’s like to be Willy Wonka as part of a candy-making contest to bring to life the assigned classroom reading of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

And during an assembly at the school in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, they got a chance to sample the winning confection — a Campfire Crunch chocolate bar created by sixth grader Isaac Ison.

Representatives from Utah State University’s Aggie Chocolate Factory, which produced the chocolates during a factory tour with Ison and five other “golden ticket” winners, brought samples of the chocolate bar to share with the entire sixth grade class at the school. They also shared a short video about the factory tour and chocolate-making process and honored the other “golden ticket” winners.