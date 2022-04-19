Facebook Twitter
Tuesday, April 19, 2022 | 
Utah Education

Photo of the day: Sixth grader does Willy Wonka proud with Campfire Crunch chocolate bar

By Deseret News Photographers
   
The Ison family — Isaac, left, mother Marcie, father Jordan, sister Marley, sister Chesney and Chesney's boyfriend Quinn Munger — take a selfie after an assembly at Butler Middle School in Cottonwood Heights, where Isaac's Campfire Crunch candy bar was sampled by his sixth grade classmates on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Isaac's recipe won a candy-making contest designed to bring to life the assigned classroom reading of Roald Dahl's "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory." Utah State University's Aggie Chocolate Factory produced the candy bar and provided samples to share with the entire sixth grade class.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Sixth graders at Butler Middle School recently got a taste of what it’s like to be Willy Wonka as part of a candy-making contest to bring to life the assigned classroom reading of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

And during an assembly at the school in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, they got a chance to sample the winning confection — a Campfire Crunch chocolate bar created by sixth grader Isaac Ison.

Representatives from Utah State University’s Aggie Chocolate Factory, which produced the chocolates during a factory tour with Ison and five other “golden ticket” winners, brought samples of the chocolate bar to share with the entire sixth grade class at the school. They also shared a short video about the factory tour and chocolate-making process and honored the other “golden ticket” winners. 

Sixth grader Isaac Ison and members of his family taste Isaac’s Campfire Crunch candy bar during an assembly at Butler Middle School in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Isaac’s recipe for the candy bar won a contest designed to bring to life the assigned classroom reading of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Utah State University’s Aggie Chocolate Factory produced the candy bar and provided samples to share with the entire sixth grade class.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News
Campfire Crunch candy bars sit in a box prior to being handed out to sixth grade students at Butler Middle School in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The candy bar recipe was created by sixth grader Isaac Ison as part of a contest to bring to life the assigned classroom reading of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”&nbsp;Utah State University’s Aggie Chocolate Factory produced the candy bar and provided samples to share with the entire sixth grade class.

Sixth grade students at Butler Middle School in Cottonwood Heights try a Campfire Crunch candy bar during an assembly at the school on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. The candy bar was created by sixth grader Isaac Ison as part of a contest designed to bring to life the assigned classroom reading of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”&nbsp;Utah State University’s Aggie Chocolate Factory produced the candy bar and provided samples to share with the entire sixth grade class.

The Ison family attends an assembly at Butler Middle School in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, where samples of sixth grader Isaac Ison’s&nbsp;Campfire Crunch candy bar were given to his classmates.&nbsp;Isaac’s recipe won a candy-making contest designed to bring to life the assigned classroom reading of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.” Utah State University’s Aggie Chocolate Factory produced the candy bar and provided samples to share with the entire sixth grade class.

Butler Middle School sixth grader Isaac Ison does a TV interview about his&nbsp;Campfire Crunch&nbsp;candy bar at the school in Cottonwood Heights on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Isaac’s recipe won a candy-making contest designed to bring to life the assigned classroom reading of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”&nbsp;Utah State University’s Aggie Chocolate Factory produced the candy bar and provided samples to&nbsp;share with the entire sixth grade class.

Butler Middle School sixth graders Isaac Ison, left, and other “golden ticket” winners Isla Croft and Victoria Jardine laugh during an assembly at the school in Cottonwood Heights&nbsp;on Tuesday, April 19, 2022, where they got to try a candy bar created by Ison and produced by&nbsp;Utah State University’s Aggie Chocolate Factory as part of a&nbsp;candy-making contest designed to bring to life the assigned classroom reading of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

