Idaho judge sets date, location for Lori Vallow Daybell trial

The jury trial for Lori Vallow Daybell has officially been set, and it's not in eastern Idaho.

Daybell, 48, will head to a two-month jury trial starting on Oct. 11 and stretching to Dec. 16, according to a notice filed in her case Wednesday in Fremont County's 7th District Court. The trial will be held at the Ada County Courthouse in Boise, hundreds of miles to the west of where she was originally charged and is currently being held in jail.

Daybell and her husband, Chad Daybell, were initially supposed to be tried together, but during an arraignment hearing earlier this week, one of her attorneys declined to waive her right to a speedy trial. The move meant a trial must take place within six months. It was Lori Daybell's first court appearance in months, as she was declared not competent to stand trial last June.

Daybell was silent during the Tuesday hearing as her attorneys asked the judge to enter not guilty pleas on her behalf.

The couple each face multiple counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the deaths of Lori Daybell's children, Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow, and Chad Daybell's first wife, Tammy Daybell. The two children were missing for months until their bodies were found on Chad Daybell’s property in Salem, Idaho in June 2020.

As of Wednesday, Chad Daybell's trial is also slated to take place at the Boise courthouse, and it is scheduled to begin in January 2023. Before Lori Daybell's hearing on Tuesday, attorneys on both sides argued whether a jury should be brought from Ada County to eastern Idaho rather than have the trials take place in Boise. Fremont County officials told the court that moving the trial to Boise would cost a large amount of money. A written decision on the matter has not been released as of Wednesday.

Each of the trials are scheduled to last 10 weeks.

