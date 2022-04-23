Utah GOP overwhelmingly chooses Sen. Mike Lee as nominee, but he still faces primary

Perhaps the only intrigue going into the Utah Republican Party state convention was how loudly delegates would cheer for Sen. Mike Lee — despite his newly revealed White House text messages — and whether Rep. John Curtis would survive.

The answer to the first question came quickly. Many of the 3,690 delegates gave Lee a standing ovation when he took the stage. They also made it clear he is their preferred candidate with just over 70% of the vote, which would have propelled him to the general election in November had two of his opponents not already forced him into a primary.

Still, Lee is considered the party nominee.

Former state legislator Becky Edwards, and community and business leader Ally Isom have already qualified for the primary election through signature gathering, as had Lee, in Utah’s dual candidate nominating process.

The answer to the second question on Curtis is pending.

Lee told delegates that Republicans have much to offer because they follow the Constitution.

“The price to live in Joe Biden’s America is way, way too high,” he said. “Biden wants to open our borders, we say no. Biden wants to push for more mandates and pack the Supreme Court, we say no.”

Lee said CRT ESG and MSNBC is “way too much BS,” referring to critical race theory, a credit rating system that includes environmental, social and governance indicators, and the cable news outlet.

In her speech, Edwards said, “I want to see a future where we celebrate solutions more than sound bites, a future where asking pointed questions is more important than pointing fingers.”

Edwards drew a loud boos from delegates when she said Lee has not kept his campaign promises.

Isom told delegates that they need to reclaim “what makes us Republicans.” Buzzwords and hot-button issues will make people mad at government, the media and each other, she said.

“I understand the anger. We want our country back,” she said. “Join our Republican renaissance. Reject the fear. Reject the anger.

