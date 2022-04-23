Lawmakers react to news of Orrin Hatch’s death

News of former Utah Sen. Orrin Hatch’s death on Saturday spread quickly through the many dignitaries and other state and federal officials with whom Hatch had brushed shoulders over his many years of service.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said the news broke his heart. "Abby and I are so grateful for the opportunities we had to spend time with this incredible public servant. He was always so kind and generous with his time and wisdom. Utah mourns with the Hatch family."

Utah Rep. John Curtis said Hatch "was one of Utah's best" and has fond memories of working with him on legislation. "I learned a lot from Orrin about how to work with broad coalitions and individuals with diverse views for the benefit of Utah."

Hatch "leaves a remarkable legacy" on Utah and the U.S., said Ben McAdams, a former U.S. representative and Salt Lake County Mayor. "When people talk about healing the divide in our country, they talk about Orrin Hatch and Ted Kennedy, how they disagreed, remained friends and found solutions."

Utah Senate President J. Stuart Adams released a statement saying Hatch was "a titan."

"He valued building consensus over political combat, devoting time and energy to work together to provide answers that would better our state. Sen. Hatch played an indispensable role in passing some of the most significant bipartisan achievements in recent history and was a passionate defender of religious liberty. He has done immeasurable good for our state and lived an amazing life," Adams said in a statement.

"His ability to reach across the aisle defined his career and his character. He will be missed," former Arizona congressman Jeff Flake posted on Twitter, adding he was sad to hear of Hatch's death.

Ronna McDaniel, chair of the Republican National Committee, referred to Hatch as "a cherished friend" in a tweet.

"Devastated to learn of the loss of Sen. Orrin Hatch. He was a cherished friend. I met my husband while he worked for the Senator," she said. "We will miss him dearly. He was a statesman that represented the best our country has to offer.

