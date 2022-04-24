First Presidency, other world leaders release statements on Orrin Hatch passing

Orrin Hatch, a long-serving Republican senator from Utah, passed away Saturday at age 88.

Many national and world leaders have left their condolences to his friends and family, as well as shared tributes honoring the politician.

Hatch was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and the First Presidency released the following statement:

The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints joins with all those who are mourning the passing of Orrin G. Hatch. Throughout his life, Senator Hatch served with distinction, particularly during the 42 years he represented the State of Utah in the United States Senate. Senator Hatch’s tireless efforts on behalf of his country have benefitted countless lives and his strength in promoting religious freedom will be a blessing to all people of faith for generations to come. His service in callings he accepted in the Church, reflected his commitment to serve his fellowman. Senator Hatch leaves a commendable legacy to his family and to his nation. We express our love to Elaine and to their children and grandchildren and pray the Lord’s blessings will be upon them

Sen. Mitt Romney replaced his seat in the senate in 2019, and he recognized Hatch on Twitter as “a man of vision and unparalleled legislative accomplishment.”

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox expressed gratitude for Hatch and condolences for his family, saying “This breaks my heart.”

This breaks my heart. Abby and I are so grateful for the opportunities we had to spend time with this incredible public servant. He was always so kind and generous with his time and wisdom. Utah mourns with the Hatch family. https://t.co/TK22cmOjpU — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) April 24, 2022

Former President Donald Trump honored Hatch in a statement released Saturday:

“He was as wise as he was kind, and as tough as he was smart — he loved America and his contributions to our country were tremendous,” Trump said. “His legacy will surely live on through the many lives he impacted. May God bless Orrin Hatch.”

Democratic leaders are also honoring the legacy of the former senator, including Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar on Twitter. She said that Hatch “was kind to me and we worked together well.”