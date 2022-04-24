4 dead in plane crash outside of Cedar City, officials say

CEDAR CITY — Four people in a small plane died after it crashed Saturday evening near Cedar City, according to Iron County Sheriff's Office.

About 6:47 p.m., authorities were notified of a fire around five miles east of Cedar City on state Route 14. Iron County sheriff deputies, Utah Highway Patrol troopers and Color County Fire personnel responded to the scene and discovered a small single-engine, fixed-wing aircraft on fire.

After discovering the downed, burning plane, paramedics were dispatched from Gold Cross Ambulance, along with Cedar Fire and Iron County Search and Rescue to assist with the recovery and investigation.

The four occupants of the plane were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the sheriff's office. The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration were notified of the crash. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Law enforcement officials are still working to identity the occupants of the plane, according to the sheriff's office.