Facebook Twitter
Monday, April 25, 2022 | 
U.S. & World Utah Business

Here’s why packages might not arrive as quickly as they used to

The U.S. Postal Service will enact new delivery standards in May. Some first-class packages could take longer to be delivered.

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
   
SHARE Here’s why packages might not arrive as quickly as they used to
U.S. Postal Service letter carrier Heidi Barlow pushes a cart loaded with mail that she will deliver in Utah.

U.S. Postal Service letter carrier Heidi Barlow pushes a cart loaded with mail that she will deliver from post office in the Sugar House neighborhood of Salt Lake City on Oct. 7, 2020.

Steve Griffin, Deseret News

Some first-class packages may take longer to be delivered, thanks to a new set of standards the U.S. Postal Service will adopt beginning on May 1.

Snail mail: The new standards include a four- or five-day window for timely delivery, compared with the three-day standard currently in place for most first-class packages, according to NPR.

Around 30% of packages will see slower delivery times, while 4% will actually be sped up to a two-day delivery standard. First-class packages are small, lightweight parcels — like prescription medications — that weigh less than 16 ounces.

“The Postal Service is continually looking for ways to improve performance and provide customers with consistent, cost-effective and reliable service,” USPS spokesperson Kim Frum told NPR. “Modifying service standards would allow for additional transport time and increased efficiencies across the networks.”

According to the postal service, first-class mail delivery slowed through the first three months of 2022, with 86.7% of mail delivered on time — short of its goal of 95% on-time delivery. On average, mail and packages take 2.7 days to deliver.

Why so slow?: The post office hopes to increase efficiency by relying less on expensive air transport and “more on its own ground transportation network,” according to NPR.

The move is unsurprising, given that the postal service previously slowed the delivery of first-class mail and periodicals last fall, as part of Postmaster General Louis DeJoy’s 10-year plan to “return the organization to financial sustainability.”

Although packages and mail may arrive slower, Frum told USA Today in October that the changes will also help the reliability of delivery service times.

Related

USPS generally doesn’t receive taxpayer money, according to The Washington Post, instead relying on the sale of stamps and other products. As mail volume has decreased in recent years, so has its revenue. But DeJoy hopes slowing services will save between $10 billion and $17 billion over the next decade.

According to Reuters, the postal service reported a $4.9 billion net loss in the last fiscal year, and expects further losses of as much as $1.8 billion due to inflation.

Slower service, higher costs: Slower service time is only one of the ways the post office is trying to save, it also plans on raising postage rates in July.

After raising the price for a first-class Forever stamps from 55 cents to 58 cents in August, CBS News reports that stamp prices will increase to 60 cents on July 10. In less than a year, that marks a 9% increase in the cost consumers will pay for shipping.

Next Up In U.S. and world
Judge holds Trump in contempt over documents in New York attorney general’s inquiry
Why Tulsi Gabbard sent Mitt Romney a cease-and-desist letter
Elon Musk buys Twitter for $44 billion following weeks of speculation
Russia-Ukraine updates: Kyiv to remove Soviet-era statue commemorating ‘friendship’ between Ukrainians and Russians
Do you have room for another social media app? This one wants you to be ‘authentic’
Orrin Hatch, the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history, dies at 88