A “purring” sound that a South Lake Tahoe resident heard under the floorboards of their rental home this winter turned out to be five unwanted house guests — a mother black bear and her four cubs.

The BEAR League, a nonprofit group that works to keep bears in the area safe, recently responded to a call for help, discovering the family of five had been staying under the house, according to a CNN report.

BEAR League officials surmised the bears may have been holing up under the house since December.

According to the league, bears do not hibernate deeply, they go into torpor, which is a state of physical or mental inactivity.

The noises the renter heard were likely the bears snoring, nursing or rolling around, a BEAR League official told CNN.

What happened: When the BEAR League arrived at the house to help, the mama bear was standing near the house. BEAR League officials flashed a light under the house and saw a pair of eyes flashing back at them in a far back corner of the house.

Eventually the cubs made their way out on their own and met up with their mom. There was no damage to the house.

The family of five attempted to return to the same house, but it has since been fortified with an “electrical guard” that administers a small shock. According to the CNN article, the shock doesn’t harm or hurt the bears but it scares them off.

The big picture: Human-bear encounters are not unusual in the Tahoe area, and such interactions can result in serious injury or death to wildlife and humans.

In October, a woman was mauled by a black bear that broke into her Lake Tahoe cabin and rummaged through her kitchen. The woman was undergoing cancer treatmentat the time.

One bear, dubbed Hank the Tank, was believed to be responsible for 28 home invasions in the Tahoe Keys area. Previously, authorities believed Hank the Tank was responsible for all of the break-ins,CNN reported. But DNA testing has since revealed at least three bears may be to blame for breaking into numerous residences, according to the California Department of Fish and Wildlife.