Utah man with history of DUI arrested after crash that killed 13-year-old boy on bicycle

A man with a history of driving under the influence told police when he was arrested Tuesday that he "was scared out of his mind" after allegedly hitting and killing a 13-year-old boy on a bicycle in West Jordan.

Mason Andrews Ohms, 50, of Saratoga Springs, was booked into the Salt Lake County Jail for investigation of automobile homicide and failing to remain at the scene of an accident involving death.

On Tuesday, a 13-year-old West Jordan boy on a bicycle was hit in a crosswalk, at 1510 W. 9000 South about 6 p.m., by a Chevrolet pickup truck with a mounted ladder rack and equipment in the back of the truck, police said. The driver of the pickup, believed to be Ohms, then drove off.

Witnesses told police the truck was making a right turn when the driver hit the boy and then dragged the bicycle underneath his vehicle, according to a police booking affidavit.

"The vehicle made a U-turn and drove back (toward) the scene where bystanders were administering CPR to the unconscious victim," the affidavit states. "The suspect continued to flee the scene south on 1510 West while still dragging the bicycle."

Witnesses who followed the truck provided police with cellphone video and photos of the vehicle, including its license plate. At one point, Ohms stopped his truck in a parking lot, got out and removed the bike from under his truck before driving off again, according to the affidavit.

The boy, whose name had not been released as of Wednesday, was not conscious or breathing when bystanders began helping him. The boy's bicycle helmet was still attached to his chin, the affidavit states. The first officers who arrived on scene attempted CPR before the boy was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead from his injuries a short time later.

Officers went to the home of the registered owner of the truck in Saratoga Springs, where Ohms lives. At the house, police spoke to Ohms' wife. Officers initially tried to call Ohms, who did not answer his phone, the affidavit states. His wife also attempted to use the "find my phone" feature to determine where her husband was, but later learned that he had turned off the feature on his phone, according to the affidavit.

Eventually, Ohms' wife was able to get him to answer his phone. She told him that police were at the house to speak to him. Moments later, Ohms was spotted walking on the sidewalk toward his house, the affidavit states.

"Mason appeared very panicked when he walked up to them. Detectives did not ask any questions about the incident at that time," according to the affidavit.

When asked where his truck was, Ohms said he had parked it down the street. He told police "he parked it over there because he was panicked and knew the police were (at) his house. Mason made comments to (a detective) that he was scared out of his mind" before turning to his wife and hugging her while stating "something bad happened," the affidavit states.

After police explained why they were there, Ohms "spontaneously stated, 'I felt a bump and did not know what it was,'" according to the affidavit. Ohms then invoked his right not to speak.

The officers also noted in the affidavit that they could "smell the distinct and overwhelming odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from Mason's mouth" and that the "odor of an alcoholic beverage was so strong on his breath" that it could be smelled simply when Ohms was breathing.

West Jordan police said Wednesday the investigation into whether Ohms was impaired at the time he allegedly hit the boy was still ongoing.

Ohms has had a number of DUI or alcohol-related convictions dating back to 1996, according to court records. He was convicted of DUI in 1996, twice in 1997 and 2003. He was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three years probation following his 2003 conviction, according to court records. He was convicted of violating alcohol restrictions while driving in 2010, and simple assault and impersonating a police officer in 2006.

