Orrin Hatch will lie in state in the Utah Capitol rotunda and funeral services for the late senator will be held in Salt Lake City on Friday, May 6, the Orrin G. Hatch Foundation announced on Wednesday.

Hatch will lie in state from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 4, in the Capitol. The funeral service is scheduled for 1 p.m. on Friday, May 6, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Institute of Religion, located at 1780 S. Campus Drive in Salt Lake City.

Both events are open to the public.

As the longest-serving Republican senator in U.S. history and the longest serving from Utah, Hatch retired in 2019 after serving 42 years in the Senate. He died Saturday at age 88.

Hatch passed nearly 800 pieces of legislation as a senator. He also deserves a “great deal of credit” for helping to safely bring the Olympic Winter Games to Salt Lake City in 2002, Sen. Mitt Romney said during a Senate speech on Wednesday.

Sen. Mike Lee also honored Hatch during a Senate speech on Tuesday, saying he was “not just the descendant of pioneers, but a pioneer in his own right.”

Hatch Foundation executive director Matt Sandgren said Hatch personified the American dream, and said few legislators have had a greater impact on American life.