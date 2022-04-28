Facebook Twitter
Thursday, April 28, 2022 | 
Utah U.S. & World Politics

Republican candidates spar over who is better equipped to defeat Sen. Mike Lee

Ally Isom called for Becky Edwards to drop out of the Republican primary

By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
   
SHARE Republican candidates spar over who is better equipped to defeat Sen. Mike Lee
GOP Senate candidate Ally Isom speaks during a press conference outside the Capitol in Salt Lake City.

GOP Senate candidate Ally Isom speaks during a press conference outside the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022.

Kristin Murphy, Deseret News

The race to unseat Sen. Mike Lee is heating up, with his two Republican challengers exchanging words over who has the best chance to win the GOP primary in June.

In an interview with KUTV on Wednesday, Ally Isom said Becky Edwards should drop out of the race, painting herself as the party’s best option to defeat Utah’s sitting senator.

GOP_Convention_AF_0453.jpg

Senate candidate Becky Edwards speaks to delegates during the GOP State Convention at the Mountain America Exposition Center in Sandy on Saturday, April 23, 2022.

Adam Fondren, for the Deseret News

“Yes, I’m calling for Becky Edwards to drop out of the race. Pragmatically, if we want a new senator, strategically, I am the only viable conservative alternative,” Isom said.

When asked how soon Edwards should leave the race, Isom replied, “The sooner the better.”

“I’m in this race for the long haul,” Isom said, making it clear she has no plans to leave the race herself.

Edwards responded on Thursday, seemingly comparing Isom to Lee in a tweet that read: “Public statements without proven performance is precisely why I’m in the race against Sen. Mike Lee.”

“Since announcing my formal candidacy, I have continued to be the leading Republican challenger in this race,” Edwards said, touting her political experience, polling, fundraising and social media following.

Related

A Deseret News/Hinckley Institute of Politics poll last month showed that Edwards leads Isom 19% to 4% among those who plan on voting in the upcoming primary. Lee still stands out among the primary field, with 67% of respondents saying they would vote for him.

Lee also received broad support during the Utah Republican Party state convention last week, winning the party’s nomination with nearly 71% of the 3,690 delegates voting in his favor. Edwards came in second with 12%, followed by Isom with 10%.

The convention crowd is small and not thought to be representative of the primary electorate at large. Isom and Edwards are both running as more moderate to Lee and have received support from some Democrats and independents. Both qualified for the June 28 Republican primary by gathering signatures.

The Utah Debate Commission will host all three candidates for a primary debate on June 2.

Whoever wins the primary will go on to face independent candidate Evan McMullin, who was backed by the Utah Democratic Party when the party delegates took the unusual step to forego nominating a candidate of their own.

Related

Next Up In Politics
Opinion: One president’s win can help stabilize Europe
Denim Day in Utah: ‘We need to do better’ for sexual assault victims, leaders say
Will Joe Biden cancel student loans? Here’s why Mitt Romney says it would be a ‘bribe’
See which national leaders have toured the Washington D.C. Temple, from the Supreme Court to Congress
Want to buy a yacht to help Ukraine? U.S. is ready to sell Russian oligarch’s yachts
How a GOP plan to help families fails stay-at-home parents