Utah woman dies in fall at Grand Canyon

A Utah woman died Monday evening after falling at the Grand Canyon, officials said.

Margaret Osswald, 34, of Salt Lake City, was near Ledges Camp along the Colorado River when she fell about 20 feet, the National Park Service said in a news release.

Due to the darkness at the time, the Arizona Department of Public Safety landed a helicopter in the area. Osswald was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officials say Osswald had hiked into the canyon to meet her group at Phantom Ranch and was on day 6 of a multiday private boating trip.

The National Park Service and the Coconino County Medical Examiner are investigating the death.

