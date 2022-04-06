Police: Driver watching YouTube crashes truck through Sandy home

A man who police say was watching YouTube videos while driving crashed into a home in Sandy on Tuesday, causing extensive damage.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on the 2500 East block of Alta Canyon Drive. Police said the driver was eastbound while watching YouTube on his cellphone when he missed a turn.

The man's truck crossed over the lawn of one home and continued onto the property of a second residence, police said, ultimately crashing through the house's garage wall. As it came through the structure, the truck hit an unoccupied car inside the garage.

The driver of the truck, whose name police did not release, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The man received citations for causing property damage, using a handheld mobile phone while driving a commercial motor vehicle, and improper lookout.

A neighbor said nobody in the home was injured.