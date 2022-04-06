Police: Driver watching YouTube crashes truck through Sandy home

Facebook Twitter
A truck crashed through the side of a house on the 2500 East block of Alta Canyon Drive in Sandy on Tuesday.

A truck crashed through the side of a house on the 2500 East block of Alta Canyon Drive in Sandy on Tuesday. Police say the crash happened when a drive who was watching YouTube on his cellphone missed a turn.

Steve Gough

Utah Police/Courts Salt Lake County

By Arianne Brown, KSL.com
 April 6, 2022 10:23 a.m. MDT
A man who police say was watching YouTube videos while driving crashed into a home in Sandy on Tuesday, causing extensive damage.

The incident happened just before 6 p.m. on the 2500 East block of Alta Canyon Drive. Police said the driver was eastbound while watching YouTube on his cellphone when he missed a turn.

The man's truck crossed over the lawn of one home and continued onto the property of a second residence, police said, ultimately crashing through the house's garage wall. As it came through the structure, the truck hit an unoccupied car inside the garage.

The driver of the truck, whose name police did not release, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The man received citations for causing property damage, using a handheld mobile phone while driving a commercial motor vehicle, and improper lookout.

A neighbor said nobody in the home was injured.

A garage and damaged vehicle are pictured after a truck hit a house on the 2500 East block of Alta Canyon Drive in Sandy on Tuesday. Police say the crash happened when a driver who was watching YouTube on his cellphone missed a turn.

