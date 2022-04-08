Facebook Twitter
Friday, April 8, 2022 | 
Spring showcase: Cherry blossoms carpet Capitol with beautiful display

Capitol grounds awash in stunning blossoms for a short time

By Deseret News Photographers
 April 8, 2022 5:12 p.m. MDT
merlin_2917942.jpg

Savannah Holmes, left, an Joonyoung Jeong sit under the Yoshino cherry trees full of blossoms and enjoy the view of the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News

Visitors to the Capitol grounds in Salt Lake City on Friday were treated to a display of cherry blossoms in full splendor. The nice spring weather should continue through the weekend, with colder weather expected early next week, forecasters say.

Some found a spot to sit and enjoy the scenery, while many others chose to enjoy a short walk along Memorial Walkway that winds around the Capitol.

According to the Capitol website, the 433 Yoshino cherry trees were originally sent by the Japanese to Utah as a symbol of friendship and reconciliation following World War II. In Japan, blossoming cherry trees, with their rapidly appearing flowers that die within weeks, symbolize the impermanence of life.

Those trees and others at the Capitol, however, were damaged or lost when a tornado struck downtown Salt Lake City in 1999. The current Yoshino cherry trees were planted during the 2004–08 Capitol restoration project.

merlin_2917946.jpg

People walk along the walkway of cherry trees full of blossoms at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
1 of 5
merlin_2917948.jpg

Cherry tree blossoms are in full bloom at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
2 of 5
merlin_2917944.jpg

Cherry blossoms are in full bloom at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
3 of 5
merlin_2917940.jpg

People walk under the cherry trees full of blossoms at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
4 of 5
merlin_2917938.jpg

The cherry blossoms are in full bloom at the Capitol in Salt Lake City on Friday, April 8, 2022.

Mengshin Lin, Deseret News
5 of 5
