Are 100 million new COVID-19 cases coming?

The United States could be hit with 100 million COVID-19 infections this fall, the Biden administration is warning.

What could also bring “a potentially significant wave of deaths” through the winter, according to The Washington Post, is being blamed on the latest versions of the highly transmissible omicron variant that appear able to evade immunity from vaccinations and even previous omicron infections.

The now widely circulated projection was made last Friday by a senior administration official during a background briefing, the newspaper said, and described “as a scenario based on a range of outside models of the pandemic” that assume “a dramatically different strain of the virus” does not surface.

It comes as the White House is trying to push additional COVID-19 funding through Congress. The administration is seeking $22.5 billion, but a bipartisan agreement negotiated with the help of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, for a $10 billion package has stalled over the relaxing of pandemic restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

White House COVID-19 response coordinator Dr. Ashish Jah, said Sunday on ABC News’ “This Week” the administration needs Congress to allocate the needed resources to prevent infections from reaching the level suggested by both internal and external models.

“What they’re predicting is that if we don’t get ahead of this thing, we’re going to have a lot of waning immunity, this virus continues to evolve and we may see a pretty sizable wave of infections, hospitalizations and deaths this fall and winter,” Jah said.

He said the U.S. is in danger of running out of vaccines, treatments and testing for the virus.

The original omicron variant tore through Utah and the rest of the United States earlier this year, sending case counts surging to record levels. Since then, new omicron subvariants — and subvariants of subvariants — have emerged and cases are starting to climb again.

So-called “stealth omicron,” known to scientists as BA.2, accounts for just over 56% of the nation’s cases, according to the latest Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates, while a subvariant BA.12.2.1, makes up nearly 43%.

In the region that includes Utah, 62.5% of COVID-19 cases are due to BA.2 and just over 36% to the subvariant. Meanwhile, two new highly transmissible omicron subvariants known as BA.4 and BA.5 are spreading fast in South Africa, where the original omicron was first seen in November 2021.

Utah has shifted to what Gov. Spencer Cox is calling his “steady state” response to the pandemic, moving most testing and treatment for the virus to private providers. Utah lawmakers have limited the power of state and local officials to impose mask mandates or other public health measures.

The U.S. has reached 1 million deaths from COVID-19, NBC News reported last week. The death toll in Utah was at 4,760 last Thursday, according to the Utah Department of Health, which now updates coronavirus numbers weekly instead of daily under the governor’s pandemic response.