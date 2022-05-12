Facebook Twitter
What COVID-19 has to do with flags flying at half-staff

Lisa Riley Roche By Lisa Riley Roche
   
Flags at the Herriman City Cemetery fly at half-staff&nbsp;in recognition of those that have lost their lives to COVID-19 on Sunday, May 24, 2020.

Flags at the Herriman City Cemetery fly at half-staff&nbsp;in recognition of those that have lost their lives to COVID-19 on Sunday, May 24, 2020. Gov. Spencer Cox has joined President Joe Biden in calling for flags to be lowered once again to mark 1 million COVID-19 deaths in the U.S.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox is joining President Joe Biden in calling for flags to be lowered in honor of the lives lost to COVID-19.

The governor — who announced on Twitter Thursday he’s tested positive for the virus but so far, feels fine and is isolating — authorized the immediate lowering of U.S. and state flags flying at all state facilities. The flags are to remain at half-staff through sunset Monday in accordance with the president’s proclamation.

Biden said in a statement issued earlier Thursday that his action was to “mark a tragic milestone: one million American lives lost to COVID-19. One million empty chairs around the dinner table. Each an irreplaceable loss. Each leaving behind a family, a community, and a nation forever changed because of this pandemic”

Although NBC News reported that milestone had been reached a week ago, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention put the total number of lives lost in the United States to COVID-19 at 995,747 deaths Thursday.

The Utah Department of Health, which now updates the state’s virus statistics weekly rather than daily under the governor’s “steady state’ response to the pandemic, listed 4,760 deaths due to COVID-19 Thursday morning. That total is expected to be updated later in the day.

The president said he understands “the pain of that black hole” in the hearts of those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19.

“As a nation, we must not grow numb to such sorrow. To heal, we must remember. We must remain vigilant against this pandemic and do everything we can to save as many lives as possible, as we have with more testing, vaccines, and treatments than ever before. It’s critical that Congress sustain these resources in the coming months,” Biden said.

The White House is pushing Congress to act on a request for $22.5 billion to continue battling the virus. A bipartisan $10 billion funding package negotiated with the help of Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, has been stalled over the administration’s easing of pandemic restrictions at the U.S.-Mexico border.

