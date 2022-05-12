Facebook Twitter
Thursday, May 12, 2022 
Utah governor tests positive for COVID-19

By Ashley Imlay, KSL.com
   
Gov. Spencer Cox speaks during his monthly news conference at PBS Utah in Salt Lake City on Thursday, April 21, 2022.

Laura Seitz, Deseret News

Gov. Spencer Cox announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The governor said he feels "fine" and plans to isolate for five days and wear a mask for 10 days.

"Like so many Utahns, I've been vaccinated and boosted, but COVID eventually touches us all. If you feel sick, please stay away from others. And if you haven't yet, please get vaccinated," Cox said in a statement.

He began feeling a "scratchy throat" late Wednesday and got tested Thursday morning, his office said in a statement. Cox is notifying people he was in close contact with, as he had public appearances on Tuesday and Wednesday. But his office said "very few people" at those events would be considered exposed to the virus, as they would've needed to be within 6 feet of him for 15 minutes or longer.

Cox's family members are up to date on their vaccinations, the statement said, and don't need to quarantine but plan to wear masks as well for the next 10 days. None have tested positive for COVID-19.

This story will be updated.

