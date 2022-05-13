Photo of the Day: Students feel the thrill of physics at USU Physics Day at Lagoon

Robots didn’t take over the Lagoon amusement park in Farmington on Friday, but they certainly added to the fun.

The popular USU Physics Day was held Friday, and busloads of high school and middle school students enjoyed the chance to explore the park and participate in a series of physics-related activities.

This year’s educational activities and contests — including a robotics competition and a model amusement ride competition — also featured the popular egg drop from the park’s sky ride.

After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic and remote learning, Utah State revived the annual STEM event, which also included students from surrounding states testing their science and math schools on a sun-splashed day in Davis County.

Katy Zalit from Buffalo Point Elementary in Syracuse, reacts as her robot crosses the finish line as Utah high school, middle school and elementary school students take part in USU Physics Day at Lagoon in Farmington on Friday, May 13, 2022. Scott G Winterton, Deseret News