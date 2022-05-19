Springville High student shot by ex-boyfriend not expected to survive, police say

A Springville High School student shot by an ex-boyfriend in Springville's Hobble Creek Park remained on life support Thursday, though police say she is not expected to survive.

On Thursday, police confirmed Lily Conroy, 17, was the victim shot by a 20-year-old ex-boyfriend who investigators say then fatally shot himself. The man's name had not yet been released pending notification of family members.

A candlelight vigil was planned for Thursday evening on Wildflower Way for Lily where she lives. Blue ribbons were tied on trees around the community to honor Lily who has blue eyes. Many students at Springville High School wore their Sunday best to school to pay tribute to their classmate. Although police had not announced that she had passed away, a letter sent to parents from Springville High Principal Robert Fleming, as well as an announcement Thursday to students at school, stated that Lily was deceased.

"I am writing with great sadness to inform you that one of our Springville High School family, Lily Conroy, has passed away. Our thoughts and sympathies are with her family and friends. All of the students were given the news of the death by their teacher in their first-period class this morning," Fleming stated in his letter.

Students were told Thursday, "It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that one of our students, Lily Conroy has passed away. All of us want you to know that as a school family, we are grieving with you and are here to help you in any way we can. ... Please remember that we are all here for you."

Counselors were at the high school Thursday and will be there over the next few days, according to the school. The school year for Springville High ends next week.

"Feeling sad is a normal response to any loss. Some of you may not have known Lily very well and may not be as affected, while others may experience a great deal of sadness. We have trained counselors and social workers available in the counseling office to help our school community cope with this tragedy. If you'd like to talk to a counselor, please let your teacher know," students were told.

Thursday's tragic discovery was made after police were asked to conduct a welfare check about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Police say the gunman had told his mother he would be at Hobble Creek Park. When officers arrived, two people were found shot in the front seat of a car. The shooting is believed to have happened about 3:30 p.m. The man was pronounced dead at the scene and Lily was taken by medical helicopter to a local hospital.

Contributing: Karah Brackin

