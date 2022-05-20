Facebook Twitter
Friday, May 20, 2022 | 
Utah U.S. & World Police/Courts

Traffic deaths in U.S. reached a 16-year high in 2021

Deaths in Utah increased more than 20% compared to 2020

Bridger Beal-Cvetko By Bridger Beal-Cvetko
   
SHARE Traffic deaths in U.S. reached a 16-year high in 2021
Emergency crews respond to a fatal semitrailer accident on state Route 201 at 5600 West in West Valley City on Aug. 30, 2021.

Emergency crews respond to a fatal semitrailer accident on state Route 201 at 5600 West in West Valley City on Aug. 30, 2021. Traffic deaths nationwide reached a 16-year high last year, with nearly 43,000 Americans having lost their lives on roads, according to early estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Scott G Winterton, Deseret News

Traffic deaths nationwide reached a 16-year high last year, with nearly 43,000 Americans having lost their lives on roads, according to early estimates from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Although it’s just a projection, the numbers represent the most deaths since 2005, and the 10.5% annual increase is the largest in the Fatality Analysis Reporting System’s history, according to an NHTSA press release. The deaths include pedestrians, cyclists and others who died during vehicular crashes.

“We face a crisis on America’s roadways that we must address together,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement, noting that funds from the infrastructure bill signed last November by President Joe Biden are available to help states and municipalities improve safety.

Driving the news: The numbers aren’t surprising, after a preliminary report last fall previewed the increase, but it’s still an alarming trend with deaths rising in 44 states, Puerto Rico and Washington, D.C., according to NBC News.

  • CNBC reports the surge in deaths corresponds with a similar increase in miles driven, not necessarily an increase in fatality rate. Estimates put the fatality rate for 2021 at 1.33 fatalities per 100 million vehicle miles traveled. In 2020, the rate is estimated to be 1.34 fatalities.
  • In Utah, increasing instances of wrong-way driving, excessing speeding, drivers trying to outrun police during pursuits and drivers who brandish weapons have contributed to making Utah’s roadways less safe.
Related

Where roadway fatalities are increasing fastest: Puerto Rico led the nation with a nearly 40% increase in deaths, followed by Idaho with a 33.6% increase and Minnesota with 26.9%.

  • Utah’s traffic deaths rose from 276 in 2020 to 332 in 2021, with its 20.3% increase good for the ninth most of any state or territory. Neighboring Nevada and New Mexico also made the top 10, with increases of 21.8% and 20.4%, respectively.
  • Maine, Wisconsin, Maryland, Nebraska and Wyoming were the only states to mark decreases last year, with Wyoming’s 11% decrease the largest improvement. Rhode Island had the exact same number of fatalities — 67 — in 2020 and 2021.

The trend continues: Early reports from 2022 show further increases locally, and New York City saw a 44% jump in traffic fatalities in the first quarter, according to Axios.

Related

Next Up In Police/Courts
Community gathers in support of Springville teen shot by ex-boyfriend
Former Utah Jazz star John Stockton writes letter of support for Jan. 6 Capitol rioter
Why it took 16 years to recognize Provo police officer as having died in the line of duty
Video of Buffalo mass shooting viewed millions of times, suspect said the idea of livestreaming gave him ‘motivation’
Utah woman sues school district, woman who kidnapped her son
Buffalo supermarket shooting: What do we know so far?